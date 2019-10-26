‘Blithe Spirit’ coming to Florence Little Theater

By: Staff report

FLORENCE, S.C. — “Blithe Spirit” is the next play come to the Florence Little Theater stage and stay there for nine days.

It’s summertime in Kent, and Charles Condomine is working on his latest novel, “The Unseen.” As part of his research, he and his wife, Ruth, host a séance with an eccentric medium known as Madame Arcati and invite their friends to play along. But the evening takes a supernatural turn when Arcati conjures Charles’ deceased first wife, who doesn’t have plans to leave.

The show is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Available showtimes are Nov. 1, Nov. 2., Nov. 5, Nov. 6, Nov. 8, and Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. A matinee show will be held Nov. 3 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors ages 62 and up, and $15 for students and children.

