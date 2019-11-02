Bluegrass on the Blackwater Series to feature Summer Brooke and the Mountain Faith Band

By: Staff report
Summer Brooke and the Mountain Faith Band will perform Thursday at The Carolina Civic Center stage as part of the theater and Robeson County Arts Council’s Bluegrass on the Blackwater Series. This performance is partially underwritten by a grant from the Arts Council.

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater will continue its partnership with the Robeson County Arts Council by hosting the Bluegrass on the Blackwater Series on Thursday, featuring Summer Brooke and the Mountain Faith Band.

Captivating audiences nationally for the past 18 years, Summer Brooke and the Mountain Faith Band offer a musical experience that sets them apart from other musicians. With their unique blend of country, pop, bluegrass and Americana, they became a household name on Season 10 of “America’s Got Talent,” gaining the attention of millions and earning their spot as semifinalists. Their ability to manipulate popular songs and add their own personal style immediately drew in audiences both in studio and throughout homes in America, appealing to lovers of all genres of music.

“America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandell said, “This is America’s music.”

Accolades and honors for the band since their debut on the show include traveling to Doha, Qatar, to play for the military; multiple appearances on the Grand Ole Opry; pregame show concert for Super Bowl LI at NRG Arena in Houston, Texas; national anthems for the Falcons, Panthers, 49ers, Braves and NASCAR all-star truck races; and many festivals, fairs, performing arts centers and colleges. They have shared the stage with legends such as Loretta Lynn, Charlie Daniels, Willie Nelson, Marty Stuart, and Dailey and Vincent.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 students. The performance is partially underwritten by a grant from the Robeson County Arts Council.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to the theater’s web site at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in person or with credit card or cash from noon to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through the administrative offices in the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. If available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. Theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales an hour prior to the performance.

