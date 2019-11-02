Woman with Lumberton ties wins 2019 Miss University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill crown

November 2, 2019
By: Staff report
McKinley Alexis McNeill was recently crowned 2019 Miss University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The senior Communications student is the daughter of Reginald and Deborah McNeill, both Lumberton High School graduates.

CHAPEL HILL — A woman whose family has deep roots in Lumberton recently was crowned 2019 Miss University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

McKinley Alexis McNeill, a 2016 graduate of Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, was crowned this past weekend.

With the title, McNeill will launch her #Feed50 Food Insecurity project to raise awareness and money to help Table Inc., in Carborro, feed 50 children for a month.

McNeill is the daughter of Reginald and Deborah McNeill, both Lumberton High School graduates, and the granddaughter of Ruffin McNeill Sr. and the late Bonnie McNeill, former teachers in the Lumberton city school system. Her paternal grandfather, Ruffin Sr., and maternal grandmother, Martha King, still live in Lumberton.

She has a brother, Reginald Jr., who attends James Madison University and is on the football team.

McNeill is a senior majoring in Communications with a Public Policy minor. She has received several scholastic and athletic awards, and is known for her community service. She is an executive officer in the Kappa Omicron Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; is an active member and leader in various campus organizations; is a member of multiple honor societies; was selected as Track and Field Freshman of the year,; consistently achieved ACC Academic Honor Roll, the UNC 3.5 GPA Honor Roll status; and received an honorable mention as a spring 2019 Arthur Ashe Scholar.

She will graduate in May 2020 and plans to pursue a law degree.

