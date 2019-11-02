Woman with Lumberton ties wins 2019 Miss University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill crown

The Youth Services Department of Robeson County Public Library has planned storytimes around the themes of some of your favorite traditional holidays. We are planning turkeys, pumpkins, elves and more in order to make this season as special as possible.

On Dec. 6, we have Santa Claus coming for his annual trip, so you can drop off your letter and have your picture taken with the big guy himself. The difference this year is that he will be making an appearance from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. to be a part of Lumberton’s Christmas Festival. Along with our Santa visit, the annual tree lighting ceremony will take place in the plaza across from the library. The city will have hot cocoa, hay rides, horse and carriage rides, and a short Christmas film at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater. This will be a free program for children and their parents.

Also in the Osterneck Auditorium, Southeastern Hospice will play host to its 34th annual Festival of Trees. Tickets for the Festival of Trees are $4 and $3 for children under age 3.

The library would like to share that the 57th annual Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton Pancake Festival will take place 5-8 p.m. Friday and 7-9:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at Bill Sapp Recreation Center. This is an all-you-can-eat event, and prices are $7 in advance and $8 at the door. Advance ticket locations are The Staffing Alliance, Lackey Street, Lumberton; RE/Max Real Estate Exchange, Farringdom Street, Lumberton; and members of Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton. Net proceeds go to Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton Children’s Foundation. Come and eat for a good cause, the children of Robeson County.

We’re not done yet. On Nov. 22 we’re having a special program geared toward our middle school age children: fossils! Oh yeah, dirt and bones! This program brings out the inner scientist in all of us. The North Carolina Museum of Natural Science will be presenting this program in our Osterneck Auditorium at 10 a.m. Please call ahead to reserve your free seats. These seats go fast.

Our hours will be changing for the holiday months. We urge you to come and check out lots of good books to get you through the holiday season. We will be closed the following dates: Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day; Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving; and Dec. 24-26 for Christmas. We hope you enjoy your extra time with your family and books.

To help with your selection of good books, we here in the Youth Services Department have spent extra time selecting holiday books and displaying them prominently so you can find them easily. We understand the need to keep children reading even while school is out for the holidays, but we also understand your need to keep them busy.

Any and all of these new books would be perfect for you to read and participate in our Winter Reading program. Once again, there will be a drawing at the end of the program for our participants. Adults need to read four books and children, 17 and younger, need to read 20 minutes a day to fill in their sheet. Just bring back your logs and we enter your name for the drawing.

Ready for another special program? We are going to have an author visit. Jo Watson Hackl will be joining us on Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. The Country Bookshop will be sponsoring this program along with The Robeson County Reading Association.

Come and hear about her book, which is also on this year’s Elementary Battle of the Books list, “Smack Dab in the Middle of Maybe.” The tale of adventure, mystery and suspense is perfect for Halloween and to get your young reader enthusiastic about a book on their list.

Visit us and our website for more information on our closings and programs. Our staff is friendly and we look forward to helping you this holiday season. Contact us at www.robesoncountylibrary.org or call at 910-738-4859.

Bowden https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Library.jpeg Bowden

Lisa Bowden Contributing columnist