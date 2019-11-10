RALEIGH — Fans of local artist Charly Lowry have a chance to watch her and a group of talented musicians in concert for free in the comfort of their own home.

Lowry’s recent performance at the Governor’s Mansion, in its entirety, is now available to the public online. The 58-minute video can be found by searching “Music at the Mansion: Charly Lowry & Friends” on YouTube.

The performance was part of the The Music at the Mansion night that is part of the Come Hear North Carolina, a campaign by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to celebrate the history of music birthed in North Carolina, and showcases the current wave of talent in the state. Lowery’s performance at the Governor’s Mansion was on Aug. 28.

“You’re gonna hear some rap in my lyrics, you’re gonna hear a thumping kick drum, you’re gonna hear some soul, and I just think that should be a representative of Robeson County, and that we’re a multi-racial county,” Lowry said before the performance.

Joining Lowry on the stage were Alexis Jones and Brandon McLean, who both received golden tickets to Hollywood in the last season of “American Idol.” Jones sang, and McLean provided vocals and played keyboards. Shawn McNeil, a student at Fayetteville State University studying music and McLean’s cousin, played a variety of instruments.

Aaron Locklear performed on drums, and Zachary Hargett played bass. Jonathan Locklear, a member of Pembroke-based band Mark McKinney and Company, completed the group. He most recently won the Guitarist of the Year award at the Carolina Country Music Awards.