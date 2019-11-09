County Parks and Recreation promotes fun, unity with Harvest Festival

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Robeson County Parks and Recreation Department will present its inaugural Harvest Festival on Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pembroke Boys and Girls Club.

The festival will be a night of unity for the families of Pembroke, particularly those with children in grades kindergarten through eighth.

Activities will include bounce houses, cornhole, Jenga, sack-racing, a dunking booth, face-painting, and arts and crafts. There also will be foods, such as cotton candy, nachos, popcorn and snow cones. The event is free and all families are welcome.

“Our department’s mission has always been to create unity within the community and this event will do just that,” said program specialist Anthony Govan.

Throughout the night, a series of raffle drawings will take place for prizes that include gift bundles, gift cards, a pair of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke basketball shoes signed by the current team and more. Raffle tickets will be distributed throughout the elementary schools of Pembroke and at the festival.

