Purple Door Productions schedules auditions for ‘The Wiz’

November 9, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions has released its dates for open auditions for “The Wiz,” the story of Dorothy and her journey through the magical disco dancing world of Oz, based on the classic novel, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Auditions are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. and Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. in Robeson Community College’s Student Center.

Purple Door is seeking a large company for the musical. Roles are open to everyone ages 12 and older. No prior stage experience is required.

Participants are asked to bring a short song selection in pop/rock style. A sound system will be provided. Readings for roles will be done from the script. All must wear work-out clothing for a short dance session that will take place after the main audition. No dance training is required, as the production company is seeking new talents.

For more information or to schedule a separate audition slot, call Purple Door Production at 910-224-4000, or send a message via the Purple Door Production’s Facebook page.

This production is supported by a Grassroots grant of the Robeson County Arts Council through the N.C. Arts Council.

