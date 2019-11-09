Holidayspiritlives atRCPL

What better way to get into the holiday spirit than to check out holiday books? It’s never too early to start, and our fiction shelves are filling with new stories sure to warm your hearts.
Catch up with the latest by Fern Michaels, Mary Monroe and Cindy Woodsmall. If you are into more suspense, then check out one of James Patterson’s latest, “The 19th Christmas,” or a Donna Andrews mystery, “Owl Be Home for Christmas.”
Looking to try something new this season? From holiday baking to winter knits, we have books to help you find your creative side. Check out “Oh Sweet Day!” by Fanny Lam or “Out of the Box Holiday Baking” by Hayley Parker for recipes on delicious treats your friends and family are sure to love. If you’re looking to get crafty, make your own ugly sweater or something else festive from the book “Ugly Christmas Sweater Party” by Brandy Shay. The library has something everyone can enjoy this upcoming holiday season.
Did you know you can check out magazines through our digital collection? Download the Libby App for free and log in using your library card. Check out up to four items at a time and enjoy periodicals such as Country Living, HGTV Magazine and Outside Magazine. You can also check out books and audiobooks. If you have questions about downloading or navigating the app, our staff is ready to help.
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences will be joining us on Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. in the Osterneck Auditorium for a program on fossils and prehistoric life. This program is geared toward middle-school age and up. Registration is required because seats are limited. Please contact the youth services librarian, Lisa Bowden, at 910-738-4859, ext. 310, to reserve.
The Youth Services Department will be hosting a special outreach storytime for Pembroke Elementary on Friday at the Pembroke Public Library. If you would like to request a storytime for your class, visit our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org and fill out a request form under the Children’s tab. The librarian will be in touch to schedule a day once paperwork is sent in.
The Outreach Department also is available to visit community and school events during the week. If you would like to request the library attend an event, contact Caroline Lloyd at 910-738-4859, Ext. 306, to schedule. We provide information about the resources and services offered to the residents of Robeson County and would love to connect to our communities more.
The library is preparing for our annual Winter Reading Program. Be sure to check our website and social media platforms for updated information as the program is being planned. We hope to see more patrons participate this year and look forward to assisting patrons with all their information needs.
Lauren Piszczor is an adult services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library.