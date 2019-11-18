PEMBROKE — The faculty, staff and students of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Music Department will perform in the 11th annual Holiday Extravaganza concert on Friday at the Givens Performing Arts Center.

The show starts at 8 p.m., and a mini-tuba concert will be performed at 7 p.m. in front of GPAC. Proceeds from this concert go to support music scholarships.

All of the university’s ensembles and choirs will gather to perform renditions of holiday favorites. The family friendly event also will feature a sing-along of well-known Christmas carols.

“This is always such a tremendous performance,” said James Bass, director of GPAC. “It’s been a favorite of many of our patrons, but it’s also a favorite of ours. The talent of our students, faculty and staff is simply incredible.”

Bass said the annual concert helps supplement students’ musical education by raising money for music scholarships.

“It is an extremely good performance, but it’s also a good cause because it helps make opportunities available for music students at the university,” he said.

The UNCP Holiday Extravaganza is one of several performances that is being held in conjunction with the Act I Diner’s Club. These themed meals are available for an extra charge, and will be served in the Chancellor’s Dining Room before performances in GPAC.

Visit www.uncp.edu/gpac to see the full list of shows coming. “The Nutcracker Ballet” will be performed in GPAC on Nov. 24.

Tickets also are on sale for “Bandstand The Broadway Musical,” from the same choreographer as “Hamilton,” and “The Color Purple,” both coming in 2020. For information about tickets and the full season lineup, visit www.uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361. Some shows on the season also will carry an option for the Act I Diner’s pre-show dinners. Call or check the website for dates.

