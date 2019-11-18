Calendar crowded with holidays religious, secular and commercial

Bass Bass

We’re fast approaching “the holiday season.” And by holidays, naturally I mean Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s — the ones by which we’ve come to define this season. But does it seem like we have more holidays now than ever? It does to me.

A couple of months ago, we celebrated National Daughter’s Day. Honestly, I didn’t know such a thing existed until now, and curiously while I could find a number of sources suggesting why celebrating this occasion is important, I couldn’t find anything about the history of the day or when the holiday began.

We typically define November as the monthly home for Thanksgiving. However, I recently discovered that there are several holidays that take place this month. I’m curious, has anyone else heard of these?

Nov. 5 was National Men-Make-Dinner Holiday, Nov. 8 was Cook Something Bold Day, Sunday was Forget Me Not Day, and Wednesday was World Kindness Day.

Growing up, I never knew there was a thing called Festivus, which was given much attention by a 1997 “Seinfeld” episode, but it is actually a secular holiday observed by people who seek to avoid the pressures of Christmastime commercialism. For much of my youth, I remember seeing Boxing Day on calendars and never knowing what it was. Turns out, it has nothing to do with celebrating sport fighting, but is a day that goes back to when servants received a Christmas box from their employer the day after Christmas.

Aside from federal holidays, which Congress sets, there is no official body that gets to decide what holidays we’ll celebrate. In fact, that’s why there are so many of them, and it should come as no surprise that a lot of holidays are started by companies and brands.

If you’re someone who enjoys celebrating National Pancake Day, then you can thank the International House of Pancakes, which in 2006 capitalized on Fat Tuesday by raising money for charity with its own branded IHOP National Pancake Day. Many countries have held National Coffee days, but you can thank the All Japan Coffee Association for making Oct. 1 International Coffee Day back in 1983, according to Business Insider. And in response to Black Friday, American Express in 2010 made Small Business Saturday a registered trademark. And yes, it happens the day after Black Friday.

Proof that we’re adding more holidays as time goes by, Cyber Monday is another market-made holiday that came from the minds of the National Retail Federation as an answer to Black Friday, and it was born in 2005. And some holidays were made as a way to manipulate culture and prop up an industry. My favorite, of course, is Record Store Day. In 2007, a group of record store owners got together and decided to create a holiday in April that would give a boost to declining record sales in the United States. Coincidentally, today vinyl music sales are gaining on CD and streaming sales, and 10 years after the holiday’s inception, record sales are still climbing.

Among more commercial and social media-driven holidays are National Drive-Thru Day, National 7-Eleven Day, and National Underwear Day, which we’ll just let go right there.

Fake or made-up holidays run the range from funny to utterly ridiculous. However, there are some national holidays that were spawned for good-intentioned purposes. National Red Day, observed in February, encourages awareness and support for women suffering from heart disease and stroke. January is the month for #HumanTraffickingAwaressDay, which is branded for social media with the inclusion of the hashtag, and according to USA Today, it’s just another fun way to raise awareness to a very significant social problem of our day.

The purpose of National Daughter’s Day, as it turns out, is to celebrate our little girls, who in some countries are not treated as kindly as they are in the states. In some countries, having daughters is a burden and in other countries daughters have been reduced to dowries and possessions. I was happy to post some pictures of my girls on my social media on National Daughters’ Day, and to find another reason to express my love for them. But I still don’t know when we started — or even who started — this “holiday.”

James Bass Contributing columnist

James Bass is the executive director of the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]

