Video featuring local organist wins gold award

By: Staff report
A 28-minute video program, available on YouTube, featuring Lumberton organist Mark Andersen, left, and a restored 100-year-old Estey Model G handmade organ, won a gold award in the 2019 International Global Trend Video Awards. The video was produced by Lynn Andersen, right.

LUMBERTON — A 28-minute video program featuring organist Mark Andersen and a restored 100-year-old Estey Model G handmade organ won a gold award in the 2019 International Global Trend Video Awards.

The historic organ is owned by Mark and Lynn Andersen and is currently housed at First Baptist Church, located on Walnut Street in Lumberton. Lynn Andersen was the executive producer of the program, which may be viewed on YouTube by searching for Crescendo 360! Episode 360.

The program is aired across America. It was broadcast over Time Warner from New York City and Comcast from Seattle, and on the University of North Carolina Public TV as Episode 360 of Crescendo!, which is a weekly cable TV presentation filmed and edited by executive producer Lynn Andersen.

The Andersens were notified of the award in early November.

For a century, the Estey Organ Company in Brattleboro, Vermont, was the largest organ manufacturer in the United States. In 1852 Jacob Estey founded the company, which at its peak employed about 700 people and built about 500,000 to 520,000 pump organs between 1846 and 1955.

