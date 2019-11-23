Townsend Middle School is next stop for River Voices Concert Series

November 22, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report

RED SPRINGS — Highlander Academy in Red Springs will be the next stop for the River Voices Concert Series.

The concert will begin at 3 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the school, which is located at 200 N. College St. in Red Springs.

The concert will feature singers Layla Locklear and Lakota John, musician Mary Rosenberg, composer Mark Andersen and poet Tonya Locklear.

Tonya Locklear’s poetry and works of art were exhibited at the 13th annual Southeast Indian Studies Conference, which took place in The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Museum of the Southeast American Indian.

She and her family, Layla and Lakota John — Lakota John & Kin — are well known locally for their musical talents and community connections. They have given numerous live concerts, in and outside of North Carolina, including a performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Organist Mark Andersen and Lakota John recently collaborated for a performance at the Kennedy Center and the Library of Congress. Andersen, who is nationally renowned for his work in classical and high church music on piano, organ and harp, is a versatile and prolific composer in many musical styles.

Mary Rosenburg comes from The University of North Carolina’s music program and is skilled on saxophone, clarinet and flute.

