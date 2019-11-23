Lumberton’s Smith serves

November 22, 2019 robesonian Features 0
Chief Operations Specialist James Marek speaks with Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Smith, of Lumberton, before lunch aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Commander, Amphibious Squadron 11, is deployed to the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency.

Chief Operations Specialist James Marek speaks with Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Smith, of Lumberton, before lunch aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Commander, Amphibious Squadron 11, is deployed to the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency.

Chief Operations Specialist James Marek speaks with Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Smith, of Lumberton, before lunch aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Commander, Amphibious Squadron 11, is deployed to the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Smith_2.jpgChief Operations Specialist James Marek speaks with Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Smith, of Lumberton, before lunch aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Commander, Amphibious Squadron 11, is deployed to the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency.