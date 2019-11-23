Sorority changes colors for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — In observance of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter in Lumberton recently proved that are pretty in pink.

Their sorority colors are royal blue and white, but they wore royal blue and pink on Oct. 25 as they came to Gibson Cancer Center with two pink baskets filled with 100 pink pillow cases and pink tie scarves to be passed out to women who are undergoing chemotherapy as a result of breast cancer.

Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter President Sharon Scott spoke to a mother who is a breast cancer survivor and is now the caregiver of her daughter who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer. Her daughter is a mother of four young children. Scott also talked to a woman who is from New Jersey, but has been in Lumberton for three weeks to be with her sister as her sister undergoes chemotherapy for breast cancer.

Scott was recently a caregiver for her 85-year-old mother who received surgery and radiation treatment for breast cancer. There are also breast cancer survivors in the Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter as well as members of the chapter who have lost daughters and sorority members to breast cancer.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. has had a long-standing partnership with the American Cancer Society, donating many thousands of dollars every year to show their support of the fight to cure all forms of cancer, to include breast cancer, that claims the lives of more than 41,000 women each year and over 500 men each year.

