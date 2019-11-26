Lots happening at the library during holiday season

By: Bridget Bloomer - Contributing columnist
The Robeson County Public Library has many things planned for this holiday season.

With winter reading coming soon, the holidays approaching and new holiday books coming out it is sure to be a fun holiday season.

Winter reading begins on Dec. 2 this year. For children, it is a snowflake for every 20 minutes, adding up to 1,000 minutes. For adults the requirement is four books. Our sponsors for winter reading are Railroad Friction, Domino’s of Lumberton and Lumberton Bowling Center. Thank you for supporting the library.

Santa Claus is coming to the library on Dec. 6 for the Christmas Tree Lighting event down at the plaza. The Lumberton location will be open until 9 that night to help celebrate. The library will have craft tables, Santa Claus and a story time. We will be reading “Olive the Other Reindeer” by J. Otto Seibold and Vivian Walsh, and “It’s Christmas David!” by David Shannon. This will be a great opportunity to get in some personal time with Santa before the big tree lighting ceremony. Join us for this festive affair on Dec. 6. For more information on this event, call Lisa Bowden at 910-738-4859, Ext. 310.

In the Youth Services Department, Lisa and I have been working on an online storytime session that is already on our website. You can find these videos on our website under the children’s tab labeled Recorded Storytime. This is an opportunity to enjoy a story in the comfort of your own home and support the library. These storytimes pop up on a monthly basis, so keep an eye out for them to arrive.

For November, Lisa is reading “The Hiccupotamus” by Aaron Zenz. “The Hiccupotamus” is a silly book that is sure to make any little one laugh. For an in-person storytime, we have multiple storytimes throughout the county so check our website calendar to find out when our next one is scheduled.

If you would like a special storytime at your school or daycare we have a form on our website. Just fill out the form and submit it to Bowden. If you would like our Outreach Department to come to speak about the library’s resources, events and how to get a library card, fill out an outreach form from our website to have Caroline Lloyd come out.

The library will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving, but we will be open again on Nov. 30. Check our website for more information on online storytimes, events and new book arrivals. If you have any questions call us at 910-738-4859.

Bridget Bloomer

Contributing columnist

Bridget Bloomer is a youth services specialist for the Robeson County Public Library.

