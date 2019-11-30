What’s happening

•Nov. 30
Rowland parade: The Rowland Christmas Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Rowland Middle School.
South Robeson: The South Robeson High Class of 1984 will hold its 35th year reunion at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center in Lumberton. The price is $30 per person. Money must be paid in advance. No money will be accepted at the door on the day of the event. For more information, contact Angela Jones, 910-734-1427.
•Dec. 2
Tree lighting: The town of Red Springs’ Tree Lighting will be held at Martin Luther King Park, located at Fourth and Main streets, at 6 p.m.
•Dec. 5
Pembroke parade: The Pembroke Twilight Christmas Parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. After the parade, the Winter Wonderland event will take place at Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park.
•Dec. 6
Christmas festival: The Lumberton Christmas Festival will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza.
Fairmont Christmas: Fairmont’s 13th annual Holiday on Main will begin with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m., followed by the Twilight Christmas Parade.
•Dec. 7
St. Pauls parade: The St. Pauls Christmas Parade will begin at 3 p.m. This year’s theme is the Sounds of Christmas.
Marietta parade: The 33rd annual Marietta and White House Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade will start at 11 a.m.
•Dec. 13
Class of 1967: The Pembroke High School Class of 1967 will be holding its annual Christmas Party at the Lumbee Lodge on Philadephus Road in Pembroke starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling Linda Oxendine at 910-521-9582, or Halie Locklear at 910-521-9584.
•Dec. 14
Holiday Market: The Handmade Holiday Market will be held in Osterneck Auditorium, located at 101 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christmas in park: The town of Maxton will hold its Christmas parade at 10 a.m., followed by the Christmas in the Park event from noon to 2 p.m. at Beachum Park.
Red Springs Christmas: A Christmas at Red Springs event will begin at 1 p.m. at the McNeill Farmers Market and lead into the Christmas parade, which will begin at 3 p.m.
•Dec. 27
Class of 1959: The Pembroke High School class of 1959 will reunite for it 60th class reunion Christmas party, which will be 5 to 7 p.m. at Fuller’s Restaurant in Pembroke.
Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.
Ongoing
