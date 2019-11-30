A Robeson County Christmas Show ready to ring in the season at the Carolina Civic Center

By: Staff report
The Grinch, Frosty the Snowman and Santa Claus will join the Civettes for the eighth annual A Robeson County Christmas Show at the Carolina Civic Center. The show will run Dec. 12-15.

LUMBERTON — The annual holiday musical revue for the entire family that features the best regional performers singing and dancing in the holidays begins Dec. 12 at the Carolina Civic Center with five performances.

Showtimes for the eighth annual A Robeson County Christmas Show are Dec. 12, Dec. 13, and Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. each day, and matinees on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. The theater is located at 315 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

This year’s show features Lumberton’s own former Miss North Carolina Rebekah Revels Lowry, X-Factor Top 40 selection Brent Tyler, and other local talented singers. Audience members also will see the dancing of The Civettes and performances by the show’s youth cast.

The theater will be decorated for Christmas and there will be appearances by Frosty the Snowman, the Grinch and Santa Claus.

Tickets for individuals are $25, seniors age 65 and older and military get in for $22, students are $10, rear balcony tickets are $17, and PrivilegesPlus members get in for $20. Group discount rates of $20 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance and are available by contacting the box office.

Please note that balcony tickets require walking up significant stairs. For this show only, the seats in the back half of the balcony may have an obstructed view. There are no refunds or exchanges.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be bought in person or with a credit card or cash from noon to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through the administrative offices in the theater’s second floor. Enter on Fourth Street side, or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. When available, tickets also can be purchased at the door. The lobby box office opens for ticket sales an hour before performances.

