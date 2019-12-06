Woodmen donates American flag to rehabilitation center

December 6, 2019 robesonian Features 0
A flag for the Lumberton Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lumberton was donated by Woodmen Life recently. The center had gone without a flag until John Hodges, whose mother, Elizabeth, resides there, went on a mission. Pictured from left are Nikki Locklear; William Herring, a World War II veteran; Vickie Britt with Woodmen; and Sonya Ransome. The flag now flies in front of the center.

Nikki Locklear, left; World War II veteran William Herring; Vickie Britt, with Woodmen Life; and Sonya Ransome took time recently to have their photograph taken with the American flag donated to Lumberton Health and Rehabilitation Center by Woodmen Life. The center had gone without a flag until John Hodges, whose mother, Elizabeth, lives there, went on a mission to get a flag, which now is displayed at the center.

A flag for the Lumberton Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lumberton was donated by Woodmen Life recently. The center had gone without a flag until John Hodges, whose mother, Elizabeth, resides there, went on a mission. Pictured from left are Nikki Locklear; William Herring, a World War II veteran; Vickie Britt with Woodmen; and Sonya Ransome. The flag now flies in front of the center.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Flag-1.jpgA flag for the Lumberton Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lumberton was donated by Woodmen Life recently. The center had gone without a flag until John Hodges, whose mother, Elizabeth, resides there, went on a mission. Pictured from left are Nikki Locklear; William Herring, a World War II veteran; Vickie Britt with Woodmen; and Sonya Ransome. The flag now flies in front of the center.