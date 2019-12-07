Favorite programs returning to RCPL in 2020

The year 2020 will find us hosting our all-time favorites: storytimes, STEM, and Legos in Youth Services.
On the first Friday of every month we have our STEM program. This program is geared toward our 8- to 12-year-olds. Every month we surprise our young patrons with a fun challenge and all the supplies necessary to build or complete a project. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, so the challenge can be many things, but it is always fun.
We will be taking a short program break during the month of December, but our hours will return to normal on Jan. 2. Please check out our calendars, which are posted monthly on our website. As always, if you need a special program please see the form on our website and fill it in as early as possible. Our busy calendar has made this form necessary so as to meet the growing needs of our department.
Come see our transforming library. Here in Lumberton we’re getting out the Christmas trees and lights. We’re sprucing up the joint. It’s an excellent time to bring in your children and show them how interesting the library can be. Checking out holiday books to enjoy together will create a lifetime memory for your children. While you’re here you can check out a holiday cookbook to change up or add something new to your holiday menu. Don’t forget the cookie recipes!
We are currently enjoying our Winter Reading Program. We have all age ranges represented and a prize for each turn-in and a drawing at the end. Adults need to read four books and children ages 17 and younger need to read 20 minutes a day to fill in their sheet. That’s it. We have awesome prizes for a drawing this year — a book and DVD combo. We have age-appropriate books and their corresponding movies that everyone, when complete with their activity logs, can enter to win. Just bring back your logs and we enter your name for the drawing. This program ends on Feb. 2 so hurry in.
Every day is wonderful here at the library, not just the holidays. The staff is friendly and helpful, but there is just something special about the holiday season. It’s almost as if all the decorations make us smile and laugh more. Personally, I look forward to coming here and seeing my coworkers and patrons. Come and meet us if you haven’t. You will love this library system.
Visit us and our website for more information on our closings, programs and library news. Our staff is friendly and we look forward to helping you this holiday season. Contact us at www.robesoncountylibrary.org or call at 910-738-4859.
Lisa Bowden is the Youth Services librarian. She can be reached at 910-738-4859, Ext. 310.