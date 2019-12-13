Lumberton Recreation Department accepting letters to Santa through Friday

December 13, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Children in Lumberton have until Friday to send Christmas letters to Santa through the Lumberton Recreation Department.

The department will be accepting the letters until then on behalf of Santa, and he will respond.

Letters can be mailed to 1100 N. Cedar St., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. Writers are asked to place their address on the letter. All letters must be mailed by Friday, before Santa gets too busy.

One of Santa’s little helper’s, John Jacobs, can be reached at 910-671-3962 for more details regarding letters.

