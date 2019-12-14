What’s happening

•Today

Holiday Market: The Handmade Holiday Market will be held in Osterneck Auditorium, located at 101 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Maxton Christmas: The town of Maxton will hold its Christmas parade at 10 a.m., followed by the Christmas in the Park event from noon to 2 p.m. at Beachum Park.

Red Springs Christmas: A Christmas at Red Springs event will begin at 1 p.m. at the McNeill Farmers Market and lead into the Christmas parade, which will begin at 3 p.m.

•Dec. 15

River Voices: The River Voices Concert Series is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Highlander Academy, located at 200 N. College St. in Red Springs.

•Dec. 21

Christmas caroling: Here We Come A Caroling will come to Biggs Park Mall, located at 2800 Elm St. in Lumberton, from 1 to 4 p.m.

•Dec. 27

Class of 1959: The Pembroke High School class of 1959 will reunite for it 60th class reunion Christmas party, which will be 5 to 7 p.m. at Fuller’s Restaurant in Pembroke.

•Jan. 1

Day hikes: The Lumber River State Park will hold day hikes at 9 a.m. beginning at the Princess Ann access area and at 2 p.m. beginning at the Chalk Banks access area.

•Jan. 21

Speaker series: Cynthia Marshall, chief executive officer of the Dallas Mavericks, will speak at 7:30 p.m. at the Givens Performing Arts Center on The University of North Carolina at Pembroke campus as part of the Distinguished Speakers Series.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

Ongoing

