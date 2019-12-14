Lumberton cake artist competes for $25,000 on Food Network’s ’Holiday Gingerbread Showdown’

Shown are holiday cupcakes decorated by Lumberton cake artist Ernest Strickland. Strickland and Justin Herring, co-owners of Sugar Arts Custom Cakes and Sweets in Lumberton, will star in the Food Network show “Holiday Gingerbread Showdown,” which airs Sunday at 10 p.m. Shown are holiday cupcakes decorated by Lumberton cake artist Ernest Strickland. Strickland and Justin Herring, co-owners of Sugar Arts Custom Cakes and Sweets in Lumberton, will star in the Food Network show “Holiday Gingerbread Showdown,” which airs Sunday at 10 p.m. Ernest Strickland, co-owner of Sugar Arts Custom Cakes and Sweets in Lumberton, will make more holiday treats like the ones shown, but with gingerbread, on Food Network’s “Holiday Gingerbread Showdown,” which airs Sunday. Ernest Strickland, co-owner of Sugar Arts Custom Cakes and Sweets in Lumberton, will make more holiday treats like the ones shown, but with gingerbread, on Food Network’s “Holiday Gingerbread Showdown,” which airs Sunday. Strickland Strickland Ernest Strickland, left, and Justin Herring will compete for a chance at $25,000 in Food Network’s “Holiday Gingerbread Showdown.” The show airs Sunday at 10 p.m. Ernest Strickland, left, and Justin Herring will compete for a chance at $25,000 in Food Network’s “Holiday Gingerbread Showdown.” The show airs Sunday at 10 p.m.

LUMBERTON — Fans of the sweet masterpieces created by local cake artist Ernest Strickland will have a chance to watch him compete on the small screen this weekend for a chance to win $25,000.

Strickland, co-owner of Sugar Arts Custom Cakes and Sweets, will compete on the second season of “Holiday Gingerbread Showdown.” The episode airs Sunday at 10 p.m. on the Food Network. The show pits the top gingerbread artists in the country against each other, and the winner walks away with $25,000, a future spread in Food Network Magazine and the Best Gingerbread Artist crown.

Strickland will be joined by Sugar Arts co-owner Justin Herring, who will act as his assistant.

”It validates you, “Strickland said. “It validates you as an artist and you’re noticed.”

Viewers tuning in on Sunday will see the episode for the first time, as will Strickland and Herring.

“We don’t know how we will be portrayed on the show,” Strickland said.

On the four-part stunt, host Paige Davis tests the skills of three gingerbread artists in each holiday-themed challenge. Judges Mary Berg, Maneet Chauhan and Adam Young determine the winner of each episode. The episode winners advance to the grand finale, where they will square off in the ultimate showdown. But it’s not all gumdrops and candy canes because during each episode the clock is ticking on dreams of the $25,000 prize.

Strickland and Herring began filming the holiday-themed show in a Los Angeles studio in August. The name of the episode the duo will compete in is “Santa’s Day Off.” In the episode, the bakers will be tasked with creating a story, in the form a edible display, about what Santa would be doing when he’s not working hard at the North Pole or delivering toys to millions of children.

”You’re allowed to do a certain percentage of your stuff at home and then you have to ship it all there,” Strickland said.

Because the show is the “Holiday Gingerbread Showdown,” each creation has to 70% gingerbread and 90% edible.

“I knew that typical people would generally want to do gingerbread houses, but I wanted to do gingerbread in as many different ways as I could,” Strickland said.

It took Strickland two months to learn to work with gingerbread, a holiday classic he had never worked with before learning he would do so on the show.

“I studied everything, read everything,” Strickland said.

Although he didn’t have any experience working with gingerbread, Strickland said his experience thinking on his toes to create custom cakes at Sugar Arts helped prepare him for the competition. Strickland is a self-taught baker who specializes in creating gravity-defying novelty cakes.

“I knew what was expected of me, but I was in a totally different territory because it was gingerbread and gingerbread is not something you do every day,” Strickland said. “It was a different experience this time.”

In 2018, Strickland appeared on the eighth season of Food Network’s “Halloween Wars.” Although he didn’t clear the first round, the show brought notoriety to Sugar Arts.

This time around, Strickland said he has experience with competing in high-pressure situations — his partner Herring, not so much.

“Ernest is like made for TV. I just did whatever he told me to do,” Herring said. “Hollywood is not for me.”

Despite Herring’s misgivings about being on the show, he was a valuable asset, Strickland said.

“Justin knows me like the back of his hand, and he knew how I like things,” Strickland said.

Herring sees the show giving the Lumberton business even more buzz than it already has generated since opening on Nov. 5, 2016. Herring and Strickland first opened a bakery in Atlanta, called Ernie’s Edible Visions, but a few months later decided to come back to to their hometown of Lumberton.

Since opening three years ago, the shop already has relocated a few doors down to a 3,000-square-feet space that’s triple the size of the last location. Herring believes the business soon will outgrow the new location.

“This is a dream,” Strickland said. “We never thought we would move somewhere bigger.”

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

