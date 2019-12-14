The library is decked out for the holidays

Decorations and books are out on display and the library is officially ready for the holidays.
If you like to cozy up with a good book, check out our new Christmas fiction by authors such as Jenny Colgan, Anne Perry and Richard Paul Evans. You can also get inspiration from our collection of cookbooks if you want to bring a new dish to your holiday get together.
The library has kicked off the 2019-2020 Winter Reading Program. This program is open to any age for registration. Just stop in to one of our seven locations. Children and teens read 600 minutes and adults read four titles. Once the reading log is turned in you are automatically put in for a prize drawing.
The prize for children and teens is a book and movie combo. The prize for ages 3 and under is “The Lion King,” ages 4 to 12 is “The Adventures of Captain Underpants,” and ages 13 to 17 is “The Princess Bride.” Adults will have a chance to win either a book and movie combo or a Domino’s Pizza gift certificate. The book and movie combo for adults is “The Goldfinch.”
Reading logs will need to be turned in by Feb. 1 to be eligible for the drawing. Only one reading log is permitted for turn-in. We would like to thank our 2019-2020 Winter Reading Sponsors: Railroad Friction Products, Domino’s Pizza of Lumberton and Lumberton Bowling Center. This program is a great opportunity to keep everyone reading and engaged during the winter season so stop in and sign up today.
The Youth Services and Adult Services departments will take a break from programming from Dec. 23 through Jan. 4. Saturday Stories will still continue through the month of December at 10 a.m. in Lumberton. The staff looks forward to the New Year and sharing new programs with our patrons.
Speaking of the New Year, did you know the 2020 Census is right around the corner? Census Day is April 1 and as the date approaches, residents of Robeson County will start seeing information about the 2020 Census around the community. The Census counts every person in the country every 10 years and your participation is important. The library is already preparing ways to assist our residents in filling out the Census and this year you will be able to fill it out online. For more information, visit 2020census.gov and learn about the ways in which the Census helps our community.
Robeson County Public Library and its branches will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 26 and Jan. 1. All locations will close early at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, New Years Eve.
We hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday. Stop in and see us soon.
Lauren Piszczor is an adult services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library.