What’s happening

LUMBERTON — Santa Claus is prominent around the world during the Christmas holiday, but few places more so than the home of a Lumberton couple..

For the past 30 years, Phyllis Allen and her husband, George, have been adding to their collection of Santa figurines from around the world. From wooden to blown glass, to paper and plastic, they have accumulated a variety — more than 200 — and the number continues to grow.

The Allens began collecting Santa figurines in the 1990s when George was a vice president of Sara Lee and working in the Philippines.

“I had a factory over there I had to run,” George said.

The couple lived in Manila for about five years and during that time, accumulated half of their collection. The other half of the collection came from other parts of the world, including the United States, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland and England.

“My work has given us the opportunity to see a lot of the world,” George said.

He and Phyllis would make the 28-hour flight from the Philippines to the U.S. to visit for a couple of weeks each year, George said. By taking the long way back home, they were able to make many stops to explore different countries and pick up Santas along the way.

“As we were over there (Philippines), we’d come back on a yearly basis,” George said. “Sometimes we come back through Japan, through the West Coast and go home. Sometimes we’d go through the Middle East, through Italy or France.

“Wherever we stopped, we’d just take a day or two.”

Phyllis said when traveling, they always picked up ornaments and figurines during their short visits. One reason they did this was because what they picked up was portable.

“They’re easy things to bring back,” she said.

The Santa Claus figures are displayed throughout their Lumberton home, the largest collection being in the living room. They range in size from 2 inches to almost 2 feet. George’s favorite Santa is one of the jolly old elf, head bowed, before baby Jesus in the manger. Other figures are of Santa as a cowboy or portrayed more as the iconic Christmas symbol, decked in royal regalia.

The wood-carved Santas were obtained at reasonable prices, usually $20 or less, George said. The hand-blown Santas from Europe were more expensive.

Despite traveling all over the world, the majority, roughly 100 St. Nicks, came from the Philippines, which is where Phyllis discovered her love for the figures. She was unable to work during their five years in Manila, so she connected with the Filipinos, and their culture and their art, Phyllis said.

“She made friends with the Filipinos and they took her to all of these places where they manufacture (Santas) ‘em and sell ‘em,” George said.

Phyllis said one of her Filipino friends encouraged her to visit a manufacturing home, owned by renown wood carver James Hardin, where handmade woodwork was carved throughout the day and distributed all over the world.

“She wanted me to see how crafty they were,” Phyllis said about the friend. “The wood was cut and formed and painted right there at the home.”

Hardin’s woodwork was Phyllis’ favorite. His take on Santa was as a folk-type figure and each piece was hand-signed by him, a touch the Allens appreciated.

“I liked his carving best,” she said. “I liked his detail better.”

Friends and family caught on to the Allens’ love for Christmas figures and contributed to the collection. Retired now, they’re not able to travel around the world, but they still get Santa gifts.

“Some of these have been given to me and handmade by family over the years,” Phyllis said.

Phyllis usually begins the task of unpacking her Santas and displaying them throughout the home on Nov. 1. This year she was little more modest in her Christmas decor, choosing not to put up five Christmas trees, like she did one year.

Still every available surface in the home is lined with Santas, which bring back memories of their time living in the Philippines. George said they will probably never go back there, but they will always remember the people with fondness.

“We found the Philippines to be friendly, hard working and talented,” George said.

Shown are the hand-carved Santa Claus figures at the home of George and Phyllis Allen. The couple has been collecting Santas for the past 30 years and displays them each Christmas. Phyllis Allen, of Lumberton, straightens a papier-mâché Santa figurine. The doll is one of about 200 Santas she and her husband, George, have accumulated from all over the world in the past 30 years. More than 200 Santa Claus figures are displayed all throughout Phyllis and George Allen's Lumberton home. The couple stayed in Manila, Philippines, for about five years and during that time accumulated half of their collection. George Allen holds his favorite Santa Claus figurine, which depicts Santa praying over baby Jesus. Allen said he doesn't remember which of the several countries he obtained it from, but it is his favorite.

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor