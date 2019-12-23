Thalian Center to show classic holiday film

By: Staff report

WILMINGTON — Two showings of Frank Capra’s iconic holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be offered at the Thalian Hall Center of the Performing Arts on Monday.

In the 1946 film, George Bailey, played by James Stewart, never got a chance to fulfill his life’s ambitions of exploring the world and building skyscrapers. As he watches his friends and family become success stories, he dreads running his father’s building and loan business, rivaling the grumpy old Mr. Potter. When a financial discrepancy puts George in a difficult position, an angel comes to show him what life would have been like if he had never been born.

The film is 2 hours and 10 minutes long.

Showtimes for the film are at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. General admission is $12. The Tony Rivenbark’s famous toy collection will be on display, with some seasonal treats for the whole family.

The theater is located at 310 Chestnut St. in Wilmington.

