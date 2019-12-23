Support critical to the live of people and communities

Bass Bass

The holiday season is one steeped in the idea of giving. For some, giving gifts isn’t as fulfilling as giving to a charity or a dedicated cause. And while some go into their purses and others go into their hearts, both actions help ensure a better future for the recipient of their goodwill.

As a graduate student doing research to find out what makes college students successful, I found that support was the most important variable in student persistence. When students had adequate support from family, friends, faculty and their institution, they were often capable of overcoming many common obstacles and reaching new levels of accomplishment. And by the way, college students aren’t the only ones who benefit from support.

Support means many things to many people. Some people show their support with money. Some show their support with words of kindness and encouragement. And others are willing to roll up their sleeves and ask how they can help. But the concept of support is universally framed in positivity, in doing good.

Schools need support, businesses need support, our community needs support, and the arts — the subject of which I write most about in this column — need support. It’s not a new concept, but it’s one that often doesn’t get the credit it deserves for its potential to improve schools, business and the community.

Some new projects this year have been good news for Lumberton and Robeson County. In October a beautiful mural was dedicated in downtown Lumberton, and on the heels of that came news that the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater had been approved for a much-needed expansion. These investments in downtown Lumberton are major drivers for possible economic growth in our historic downtown, but they beg for your support. And while spaces are important, so too are the artists whose talents entertain us. Support them.

Earlier this month, two local business owners were featured on a national Food TV Network show. A viewing party was held at a new local restaurant to show support for the two culinary artists. Coincidentally, the new restaurant holding the viewing party was the recipient of several congratulatory notes and flower arrangements from “rival” local restaurants and stores. That kind of support is contagious, and hopefully viral.

These are just a few examples.

This year we were blessed by new business announcements throughout the county. But blessings alone won’t keep the doors open. Support will. Patronizing local businesses keeps money in the community and supports families and households. Consider spending more locally to help improve your community.

Sometimes we forget that one of our abundant resources in Robeson County is our diversity. We have the opportunity to be exposed to and to participate in a variety of experiences. We have our share of festivals, sporting events, plays, concerts and cultural events and with them are just as many opportunities to enrich and show our support for our community. Support doesn’t often cost a lot, but it usually comes with a good return on investment. Smiles are worth their weight in gold.

Our support can make a difference. Students stay in school because someone told them “you can do it.” Businesses stay open because people believe in their products and services. Communities thrive because people invest their passions and resources into making them succeed. The New Year ahead holds promise, but potential is only as good as the support it is given.

James Bass is the executive director of the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]

