Three county residents receive Order of the Long Leaf Pine

December 23, 2019 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report
ST. PAULS — Three Robeson County residents recently received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for their combined 135 years of service to their communities.

St. Pauls Police Chief Thomas Hagens, Robeson County Democratic Party Chair Pearlean Revels and Rowland Commissioner Marvin “Buddy” Shooter Jr. were each presented their awards at recent events. The Order of Long Leaf Pine is the highest civilian honor in the state of North Carolina and each is signed by the governor.

Hagens received the award on Dec. 14 at the St. Pauls Fire Department.

St. Pauls Fire Chief Evans Jackson accepted the award on Hagens’ behalf from state Sen. Danny Britt Jr. because Hagens was out of town.

“I first worked with Chief Hagens when I was working as an assistant district attorney in Robeson County,” Britt said. “I have always known him to be a consummate professional and a servant to his community. The new chief will have some big shoes to fill.”

Hagens has served 31 of his 45 years in the St. Pauls Police Department as its chief. He began as an auxiliary officer, working police shifts without pay around the age of 30, until he was asked to join the force as a part-time officer.

Hagens said he was surprised by the award.

“All I can say is all I did is what I’m supposed to all these years,” he said. “I did what I could for the community, that’s all I could do.”

Revels was surprised by Rep. Charles Graham with her Order of the Long Leaf Pine award at a regular Democratic Party meeting on Dec. 12.

Revels served as the director of the Robeson County Board of Elections for 30 years. She also spent several years chairing committees of the Robeson County Public Schools of Robeson County’s Project Graduation and “Strike at the Wind!”

“I’m very humbled to have received this award,” Revels said. “I’ve always been a volunteer for others who could not help themselves.”

In Rowland, Shooter was presented his award during the Rowland Rural Fire Department’s annual dinner. He was again recognized at the Rowland’s Board of Commissioners meeting this month.

Shooter has been a member of the Board of Commissioners for 47 years. He has served with the Rowland Rural Fire Department for 60 years, the Rowland Rescue Squad for 50 years, and Rowland U.S. Postal Service office for 34 years. He is also a U.S. military veteran.

In addition to receiving the award, Shooter was presented the Rowland Rural Fire Departments’ Life Member Award.

