What’s happening

•Jan. 1

Day hikes: The Lumber River State Park will hold day hikes at 9 a.m. beginning at the Princess Ann access area and at 2 p.m. beginning at the Chalk Banks access area.

•Jan. 5

Healing concert: The 12th Night Concert of Healing and Hope will be held at 3 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 1202 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

•Jan. 21

Speaker series: Cynthia Marshall, chief executive officer of the Dallas Mavericks, will speak at 7:30 p.m. at the Givens Performing Arts Center on The University of North Carolina at Pembroke campus as part of the Distinguished Speakers Series.

•Feb. 7

The Drifters: The Drifters will perform at the Carolina Civic Center at 7 p.m. For tickets, call 910-738-4339.

•March 21

Circus night: The Robeson County Partnership for Children will present A Night at the Circus from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 606 N. Walnut St. in Lumberton.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park. chief executive officer of the Dallas Maverick