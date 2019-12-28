Library selects operations specialist year’s top employee

On Dec. 16 at the Robeson County Public Library’s annual winter celebration, Patrick Parker was named Employee of the Year. This honor was voted on by his co-workers to recognize excellence in the workplace.
Parker is the operations specialist for the library, a role he took up in July. Before becoming the operations specialist, Parker worked as the St. Pauls branch assistant. He first joined our staff in January 2018. Since then, he has increasingly displayed a high level of skill in all aspects of his work. He is always happy to dive into a conversation with a patron about new books to try and is quick to lend a hand to his coworkers. Parker is working on his master’s in Library Science at East Carolina University.
As part of his current position, Parker manages our interlibrary loan service for the county. He maintains the in-house book sale table and manages the intake and organization of donations. Parker also catalogs all paperback donations and prepares them to go on the shelves. He can often be seen working at the circulation desk in Lumberton, so please stop by and congratulate him on his award.
All libraries will be closing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure our staff members get home safely on New Year’s Eve. The libraries will remain closed on Wednesday in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Libraries will return to regular hours on Thursday.
Even though the library will be closed, you can read anytime, anywhere with our digital libraries. Anyone with a valid library card in good standing can use digital resources on e-ince.overdrive.com, nckids.overdrive.com, and nclive.org. Enjoy e-books, audiobooks, magazines, and videos for free this holiday season.
If you are an energetic storyteller and enjoy traveling, we have the perfect opportunity for you. The library is seeking a Youth Services specialist. The successful candidate will provide energetic, high quality library services and programs under the direction of the Youth Services librarian. Essential job functions include developing and presenting age-appropriate programs for preschool and school-aged children in various settings; creating and maintaining library displays; assisting with collection development; assisting with craft planning and preparation; covering programs in the absence of the Youth Services librarian; performing circulation duties using an integrated library system; shelving library materials; and shelf-reading the collections for shelving accuracy. A two-year college degree or two years of library experience is required. Previous experience working with children or in a library is preferred. Applicants must have a valid North Carolina driver’s license. The position is a full-time salaried position with benefits. For information on how to apply, visit our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org.
We wish everyone a safe and happy New Year! Please visit your library soon.
