2020 is shaping up to be one of our most exciting years here at Robeson County Public Library.

We want to start things off right. So if Santa didn’t bring what you wanted in the way of books or movies don’t fret, we get the latest of both. We have award-winning books and those of the best reviews. Yes, we carry many of the popular books you will find on Amazon, but they’re free. This goes for our DVDs and Blu-Rays. Bring in your library card and check something out.

You don’t have a library card yet? Well, why not? They’re free and good for all the public libraries in Robeson County. Check something out in one library, but return it to another in our county. Pick your favorite location and do all your business there. You choose. Every one of our staff members is friendly, helpful and knowledgeable.

If one of our locations doesn’t have what you want, tell us. We can get it from another location. Oh my. We don’t have what you’re looking for? Tell us. We have purchase request forms on our website, or one of us can get you one in person. Fill it out and our librarians will research it and see if it can be purchased for our collection.

If it’s programs you want, we have them, too. At the library you will find some of our tried and true favorites, such as storytimes, STEM, and Legos but we’re always looking for suggestions for more.

On the first Friday of every month we have our STEM program. This program is geared toward our 8- to 12-year-olds. Every month we surprise our young patrons with a fun challenge and all the supplies necessary to build or complete a project. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, so the challenge can be many things, but it is always fun.

Our storytimes for Maxton have been changed to a registration event and so far we’re pleased with this procedure. Feel free to look at our website and find the form under the Children’s tab. Please check out our calendars — they are posted monthly on our website — to see if one is scheduled. If not, feel free to contact us to schedule one at our Maxton location or any of our other branches that do not currently have storytimes on the calendar.

Checking our website also will ensure that you do not miss a wonderful and free program, such as the Birds of Prey, Snakes Alive or any of those we have in mind for this year. Our programs have grown in popularity, something we are ecstatic over. However, this means limited seating. Please call with your questions or reserve seating for parties of 10 or more.

We are currently enjoying our Winter Reading Program. We have all age ranges represented and a prize for each turn-in and a drawing at the end. Adults need to read four books and children ages 17 and younger need to read 20 minutes a day to fill in their sheet. That’s it! We have some awesome prizes this year. A book and DVD combo. We have age-appropriate books and their corresponding movies that everyone, when complete with their activity logs, can enter to win. Just bring back your logs and we enter your name for the drawing. This program ends on Feb. 1.

In library news, we are looking to add to our outstanding staff. If you are an energetic storyteller and enjoy traveling, we have the perfect opportunity for you. Robeson County Public Library is seeking a Youth Services specialist. The successful candidate will provide energetic, quality library services and programs under the direction of the Youth Services librarian. Essential job functions include developing and presenting age-appropriate programs for preschool and school-aged children in various settings, creating and maintaining library displays, assisting with collection development, assisting with craft planning and preparation, covering programs in the absence of the Youth Services librarian, performing circulation duties using an integrated library system, shelving library materials, and shelf-reading the collections for shelving accuracy. A two-year college degree or two years of library experience is required. Previous experience working with children or in a library is preferred. Applicants must have a valid N.C. driver’s license. The position is a full-time with benefits. For information on how to apply, visit our website.

Contact us at www.robesoncountylibrary.org or call at 910-738-4859.

Lisa Bowden Contributing columnist