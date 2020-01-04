Local man tops in turnips

January 4, 2020 robesonian Features 0
Curtis Locklear holds up a purple top turnip that he says weighed in at 8 pounds. Locklear said the turnip took roughly three months to grow at his home in Lumberton. His plans for the turnip is to “probably eat it.”

Courtesy photo

Curtis Locklear holds up a purple top turnip that he says weighed in at 8 pounds. Locklear said the turnip took roughly three months to grow at his home in Lumberton. His plans for the turnip is to “probably eat it.”
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_1218191702-00.jpgCurtis Locklear holds up a purple top turnip that he says weighed in at 8 pounds. Locklear said the turnip took roughly three months to grow at his home in Lumberton. His plans for the turnip is to “probably eat it.”