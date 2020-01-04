Crown Complex to serve murder with fine dining on Valentine’s Day

January 4, 2020 robesonian Features 0
By: Staff report
The Crown Complex in Fayetteville will hold an elegant dinner served with murder during the Valentine’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theater on Feb. 14.

FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time ever, the Crown Complex will host not just another ordinary, traditional holiday dinner or ticketed event, but a night filled with suspense, crime, mystery and more.

It’s the Valentine’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theater.

The Crown Complex is inviting guests to help crack a murder mystery in the Crown Ballroom on Valentine’s Day, which is Feb. 14. Cocktail hour will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and the dinner theater is 7 to 9 p.m.

Fine dining with an interactive murder mystery theater will make for a perfect Valentine’s date night, complete with wine and dessert. The Valentine’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theater will offer guests a chance to be detectives, suspects and to try to solve the mystery before all desserts are cleared.

The evening of fine dining and mystery will include a cocktail hour with hors d’ oeuvres, open bar and a three-course gourmet table-served dinner. Vegetarian options will be available upon request.

Single tickets are $100 and tickets for couples are $180. Tickets can be purchased by calling 910-438-4100. Seating is limited.

The coliseum is located at 1960 Coliseum Drive in Fayetteville.

The Crown Complex in Fayetteville will hold an elegant dinner served with murder during the Valentine’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theater on Feb. 14.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_810x372-1c8ea2a1c9.jpgThe Crown Complex in Fayetteville will hold an elegant dinner served with murder during the Valentine’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theater on Feb. 14.

Staff report