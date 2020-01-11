Probe shows a moon of Saturn moon resembles Earth

It was a cold day on Titan, Saturn’s largest moon. Approximate temperature was -290 degrees Fahrenheit. Overhead, a parachute dangling a 600-pound probe was descending slowly over Titan’s wind-swept surface.
This is a description of the coolest (literally) landing any spacecraft has successfully made anywhere in the solar system. It was the finest landing ever made in the outer solar system, and you’ve probably never heard of it before. That’s partially because the Huygens probe wasn’t built in the USA. Huygens was built by the European Space Agency, and attached to the NASA probe Cassini, which had entered orbit around Saturn months earlier.
Huygens descended through Titan’s thick atmosphere — 1.5 times thicker than Earth’s atmosphere. Titan’s atmosphere is very similar to Earth’s atmosphere. Quick question: What’s the most common gas in our atmosphere? If you’re like most people, you probably thought oxygen. Not so fast, my friend. Oxygen is the No. 2 gas in terms of abundance — roughly its atmosphere is mostly nitrogen also. Titan is the only place in the solar system that shares this characteristic with Earth.
Huygens landed on a sandy shoreline on Titan. Nearby were mountains, rivers and lakes. The “land” that Titan came to rest on was mostly water ice. The cobbles nearby were also made form water ice. Ice makes up most of Titan’s solid surface features — even its volcanoes are spewing a water-ammonia mixture that freezes upon exposure to the cold air.
So what did Huygens discover at the surface? It landed on a slushy ice/organic soupy mixture of hydrocarbons like methane, ethane and even octane. That’s right. Liquid natural gas and other carbon molecules are abundant on Titan.
Huygens confirmed what we already knew about Titan. It is the most Earth-like place in the solar system, even more so than Mars. With its nitrogen-rich atmosphere, surface terrain akin to Earth’s and even a fluid-solid-gas cycle circulating over it, Titan represents a “frozen Earth” model that may tell us more about our beginnings than any other place we can visit.
Other landers will follow, including some NASA missions that may include drones or helicopters to do a more extensive study of Titans’ surface. Huygens has proven that a soft landing on Titan is possible. As battery power improves, future probes will be able to remain usable for much more than Huygens’ 90 minutes of surface operations.
For more information on the Huygens probe, visit http://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Cassini-Huygens/Cassini-Huygens_mission_facts.
Ken Brandt is the director of the Robeson Inflatable Planetarium. The planetarium remains at the Robeson County Partnership for Children in downtown Lumberton while awaiting a rebuild after the flooding caused by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. If you are interested in helping the rebuilding effort, email Ken at [email protected] For more information about the Robeson Planetarium and Science Center visit www.robeson.k12.nc.us/domain/47.