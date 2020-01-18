What’s happening

RALEIGH — The sweetest time of year begins today when Girl Scouts across North Carolina will take to storefronts selling everybody’s favorite cookies.

At $4 a box, customers will be able to stock up on and enjoy classics such as Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Carmel deLites and the newest addition, the Caramel Chocolate Chip, which features caramel, semisweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt in a gluten-free snack.

The Caramel Chocolate Chip, introduced in 2019, was by far the top seller last season for troops like the one led by Myra Walters in Lumberton.

The troop “sold more than our baker could anticipate baking,” Walters said.

With the new edition continuing to bring in top sales, this year will be the last cookie season customers can buy Thanks-A-Lots, which will be retired in 2021. The shortbread cookie is most known for its “Thank You” message embossed along the top in English, French, Chinese, Swahili or Spanish.

A total of 229 Girl Scouts, representing 14 troops in Robeson County, participated in the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie Program. Together, the troops sold 61,716 boxes, totalling more than $246,000 in sales. St. Pauls Girl Scout Chloe Edge won top seller honors by selling 3,513 boxes.

“Cookie sales are so important to Girl Scouts. I tell all my customers that not only does selling cookies help my troop to do fun things like going on trips or have learning experiences together, cookie sales also help keep our camps open and affordable for all Girl Scouts,” said Ruth Lahl, Girl Scout Cadette and one of the top sellers from 2019. “Last year, our troop took 12 weeks of a sign language class with our cookie money.”

To prepare for each season, troop leaders go through cookie training, during which they are instructed on cookie lineups, prices, rules and regulations, and meet with cookie booth coordinators for booth assignments. Leaders then preorder the cookies in December and set a troop goal.

This year, Walter’s eight-member troop’s goal is to sell 9,000 boxes. The money earned will go toward a trip to the Girl Scout Convention in Florida.

“We’re hoping for good weather and great cookie sales,” Walters said.

Troop Master Bridgit McPhatter recently received her troop’s order of 500 boxes. She has been a troop leader for two years now.

“I got into this because I have two daughters that are Girl Scouts and I was in Girl Scouts myself,” McPhatter said.

She mostly likes the time spent with the girls, she said. Her troop in Red Springs has 14 girls.

This year will be one of the tougher years for sales because the troop’s senior members have graduated, she said.

“I have a smaller troop and a lot are new this year,” McPhatter said.

McPhatter’s troop has in the past earned enough money to go to Disney World and Great Wolf Lodge, which is where the girls plan to go this year.

Many girls put the money toward community projects in their own backyards, such as supporting animal shelters and food banks, working with local and state leaders to change laws and more. The proceeds are spent locally, which means that when consumers buy the cookies, they’re giving back to their community.

A recent Girl Scout Research Institute study found that two out of three girls who participate in the program learn five crucial skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

“It teaches them goal setting, achievement making, management and money management,” McPhatter said.

Girl Scouts will sell cookies door-to-door, at booths and online through Digital Cookie 2.0, powered by Smart Cookies, an online platform and partnership with IBM that enables girls to sell cookies through personalized websites and e-marketing efforts.

To find cookie booths go to girlscouts.org and click “COOKIES.” Booths will be set up around the region until March 1.

Area Girl Scouts are ready to get out and raise money by selling tasty treats

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor