What’s happening

•Jan. 21
Speaker series: Cynthia Marshall, chief executive officer of the Dallas Mavericks, will speak at 7:30 p.m. at the Givens Performing Arts Center on The University of North Carolina at Pembroke campus as part of the Distinguished Speakers Series.
•Jan. 20
MLK giveaway: The city of Lumberton and the Zakat Foundation of America will distribute hot meals and warm socks in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Robeson County Public Library parking lot located at 104 S. Chestnut St. from 1 to 3 p.m.
•Jan. 29
Bandstand musical: “Bandstand,” the Broadway musical, will take the stage at Givens Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, call 910-521-6361.
•Feb. 7
The Drifters: The Drifters will perform at the Carolina Civic Center at 7 p.m. For tickets, call 910-738-4339.
•Feb. 16
River Voices: The River Voices Concert Series is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Moore Hall auditorium at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
•Feb. 18
Siberian orchestra: The Siberian State Symphony Orchestra will perform at Givens Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, call 910-521-6361.
Firefighter meeting: The Lumberton Firefighter’s Relief Fund Board of Trustees will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the conference room on the third floor of Lumberton City Hall.
•Feb. 28
Southeastern gala: Southeastern Health Foundation’s 28th annual Caring Forward Gala will take place at 11 p.m. at Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center. For more information, call 910-671-5583.
•March 21
Circus night: The Robeson County Partnership for Children will present A Night at the Circus from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 606 N. Walnut St. in Lumberton.
Ongoing
Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.