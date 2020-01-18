MASH gives to CARE

The Military Atheists and Secular Humanists (MASH) Ft. Bragg started the new year with a more than $300 donation of food and professional clothing to the CARE Resource Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Shown are Paul Germain, left, of MASH; Suzette Taylor, of the Resource Center; MASH member and UNCP Assistant Professor Michael Berntsen; and MASH President Brenda Germain.

