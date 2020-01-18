‘Bandstand’ to bring music, message to GPAC on Jan. 29

PEMBROKE — The Givens Performing Arts Center will present the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Bandstand” on Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets range from $21 to $46 for adults and $26 for children under 12. The Center is on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
Directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, and featuring music by Richard Oberacker and lyrics by Oberacker and Robert Taylor, this poignant and inspiring new American musical explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.
Set in 1945, America’s soldiers have come home to parades and overjoyed families. Private 1st Class Donny Novitski, a singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that gives them the purpose they so desperately need. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and feel like they have a place to call home.
“Bandstand” premiered on Broadway in 2017 to rave reviews from critics who described it as “both a peppy celebration of can-do spirit and a more somber exploration of what American servicemen experienced when they marched home from World War II.
“It’s a great argument for why theater can sometimes tell a story more boldly and more viscerally” (The New York Times). The musical was also reviewed by the nonprofit Got Your 6, which works to advocate for military veterans portrayed more accurately in film and television.
“This musical is not only a real celebration of our veterans, but it’s also a celebration of the music that was borne from that era,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “GPAC is proud to present this show. It’s a good opportunity to thank the women and men of service, but this is also a top-quality touring production, so we’re proud to have it.”
Other shows on the GPAC season include The Siberian State Symphony Orchestra on Feb. 18, the Broadway performance of “The Color Purple” on March 2 and “An American In Paris” on April 28.
For information about tickets and the full season lineup, visit www.uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361. Some shows on the season, including “Bandstand,”will also carry an option for the Act I Diner’s pre-show dinners. Call or check the website for dates.