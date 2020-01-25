UNCP students serve community by building Little Libraries as tool to increase literacy

Love Love Slavin Slavin Brown Brown Members of Brother to Brother, a student organization at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, paint one of the nine Little Libraries to be distributed throughout and around Pembroke. Building the libraries was one of the many initiatives implemented this week as part of MLK Week of Service, which began Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The event is held each year by the university’s Office of Civic Engagement. Members of Brother to Brother, a student organization at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, paint one of the nine Little Libraries to be distributed throughout and around Pembroke. Building the libraries was one of the many initiatives implemented this week as part of MLK Week of Service, which began Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The event is held each year by the university’s Office of Civic Engagement.

PEMBROKE — Dozens of students at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke are working to promote literacy in their community.

That’s why as part of MLK Week of Service, which began Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, about 50 students chose to give back to the community by building Little Libraries and placing them throughout Pembroke and the county. A Little Library is a “take a book, return a book” free-book exchange. They come in many shapes and sizes, but the most common version is a small wooden box with a clear door. Anyone may take a book or bring a book to share with others.

The MLK Week of Service is an initiative created by the Community and Civic Engagement office at UNCP. Each year, the department initiates and leads a week during which students, staff, faculty and departments can come together and give back by volunteering in the community.

“Imagine like a bird house with a door and on the inside there will be areas to place books,” said Natural Love, the assistant director of Community Engagement with the Office of Community and Civic Engagement. “The idea for the libraries are for children or young adults to use them as an exchange, and they just take a book and give a book.”

As part of the kickoff celebration on Monday, volunteers used kits to build the libraries inside the University Center and painted them in child-appropriate designs outside on the University Center’s lawn.

Building nine Little Libraries was a new item on this year’s list of projects for the week of community service.

Love said the center first considered doing the libraries during an Alternative Fall Break Trip to Savannah, Georgia. The Community and Civic Engagement Office hosts a trip for students each year to give them the opportunity to experience civic engagement in communities outside of their own.

“During the experience, we had the pleasure of going to a school that had Little Libraries already set up,” Love said.

She spoke with Brea Brown, a junior with Alpha Kappa Alpha who also took part in the trip, and learned the sorority had placed three Little Libraries within the county and were looking for partners for plans to install more, Love said.

“We were like, why not collaborate together?” Love said.

The North Carolina Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission awarded grant money to UNCP to support various projects to promote MLK among youth in the community. The grant and other campus organizations helped sponsor the nine Little Libraries, which cost $350 each.

Some of the locations at which the libraries will be installed are Pembroke Elementary School, Pembroke Housing Authority, Lumberton Housing Authority, in Rowland, Pembroke Shining Stars Preschool and Deep Branch Elementary.

When UNCP’s Athletics Department heard of the project, they teamed up.

“This is the third or fourth year in a row that we’ve worked with CCE making sure our (UNCP) Athletics and student athletes have a presence actually in MLK Day and getting in our community and making an impact,” said Bull Slavin, assistant athletic director for Marketing Partnerships at UNCP.

He said UNCP’s athletes already play a major role in increasing literacy among the youth in Pembroke. Students athletes go to Pembroke Elementary School once a week to read as part of the Braves Buddy Program.

“We thought the Little Libraries really fit in with the reading program we already have,” Slavin said.

To stock up the libraries, UNCP Athletics will be holding a book drive in the English E. Jones Center during the basketball games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, which is Military Appreciation Night.

“We’re going to put out a call to our fans to bring a new or lightly used books,” Slavin said.

The UNCP Athletic’s Little Library will be placed at Pembroke Elementary School, but they are looking for books for children, youth and young adults to fill up all of the libraries.

“We’re going to try to fill up all of these boxes that are being built by all of these great organizations,” Slavin said. “We’re really excited to make an impact on our community outside of athletics.”

Love said building and placing the Little Libraries, hopefully, will encourage youth to get back to the simpler way of reading.

“The way our world is changing, we’re going back to electronics,” Love said. “We can read the books on our phones these days.”

Both she and Brea Brown believe the libraries will increase literacy in the community.

“If one child goes up to the library then we’ve made our impact,” Love said.

Love https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200120_112930.jpg Love Slavin https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Slavin_Jack02.jpg Slavin Brown https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200120_112826.jpg Brown Members of Brother to Brother, a student organization at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, paint one of the nine Little Libraries to be distributed throughout and around Pembroke. Building the libraries was one of the many initiatives implemented this week as part of MLK Week of Service, which began Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The event is held each year by the university’s Office of Civic Engagement. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200120_114110.jpg Members of Brother to Brother, a student organization at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, paint one of the nine Little Libraries to be distributed throughout and around Pembroke. Building the libraries was one of the many initiatives implemented this week as part of MLK Week of Service, which began Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The event is held each year by the university’s Office of Civic Engagement.

UNCP students build book boxes in effort to increase literacy among area’s youth

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.