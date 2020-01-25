Civic Center sets auditions for ‘My Time to Shine Talent Competition’ and ‘Wizard of Oz’

By: Staff report
Shown is Alexis Jones, the 2019 winner of the Carolina Civic Center's annual My Time to Shine talent competition. The theater will be holding auditions Feb. 14-15 for this year's competition, which will take place on March 21. The grand prize is $1,000.

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center in downtown Lumberton will hold auditions Feb. 14 through Feb. 16 for its annual “My Time to Shine Talent Competition” and its June production of “Wizard of Oz.”

All auditions will be held at 315 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Lumberton.

Auditions for the seventh annual “My Time to Shine Talent Competition” will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 14, and at 11 a.m. Feb. 15. A completed application and $20 application fee are required to audition. It can be downloaded and printed out from the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com or by stopping by the theater’s administrative offices noon until 5 p.m. weekdays at 315 N. Chestnut St.

All applications and the non-refundable $20 registration fee — checks may be made out to Carolina Civic Center — must be submitted to the Carolina Civic Center to the attention of Jonathan Brewington, stage manager, at 315 N. Chestnut St. Lumberton, N.C., 28358, by Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.

Auditions are mandatory to compete and incomplete applications will not be accepted.

The competition will be held March 21 and includes all categories of talent from singing and dancing to juggling. The winner will receive a cash prize of $1,000.

Auditions for the theaters June 11 through June 14 production of “Wizard of Ox” will be held at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16, and will include adult and youth roles.

Entertaining audiences for generations, this beloved tale follows a distraught Dorothy Gale as she is swept away on an adventure over the rainbow. Dorothy begins a journey down the Yellow Brick Road to get back home. With a new group of friends, ruby slippers and her brains, heart and courage in tow, not even the Wicked Witch can keep her from discovering the magical power of home.

Performers auditioning for the role of Dorothy should come prepared to sing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” All other desired roles, including principals and ensemble, should come prepared to sing a song from the show. Everyone should come prepared to sing a song that displays their range and vocal ability.

Auditioners may be asked to attend a callback scheduled for Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

For inquires pertaining to the show or auditions, contact Brewington at 910-738-4339, ext. 2, or via email at [email protected]

