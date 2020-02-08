What’s happening

•Feb. 11
Safety Day: The Agricultural Safety Day event will be held Southeastern N.C. Agricultural Events Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call Safety Committee Chairwoman Patrisse Locklear at 910-734-6044.
•Feb. 14
Parents night: The Exploration Station will be holding Parents Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is for children ages 5 to 10. For prices, call 910-738-1114. Registration and fees are due by Feb. 7 at 5 p.m.
•Feb. 16
River Voices: The River Voices Concert Series is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Moore Hall auditorium at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
•Feb. 18
Siberian orchestra: The Siberian State Symphony Orchestra will perform at Givens Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, call 910-521-6361.
Firefighter meeting: The Lumberton Firefighter’s Relief Fund Board of Trustees will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the conference room on the third floor of Lumberton City Hall.
•Feb. 20
Black History: Robeson Community College will hold a Black History Month celebration in the A.D. Lewis Auditorium from 2 to 4 p.m.
•Feb. 23
Empty Bowls: The Lumberton Christian Care Center will hold its fourth annual Empty Bowls fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For additional information, contact the office at 910-739-1204.
•Feb. 28
Southeastern gala: Southeastern Health Foundation’s 28th annual Caring Forward Gala will take place at 11 p.m. at Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center. For more information, call 910-671-5583.
•March 2
Color Purple: “The Color Purple” musical will be performed at the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, call 910-521-6361.
•March 7
Rumba Lumber: The annual Rumba on the Lumber will take place Downtown in Lumberton beginning at 7 a.m.
•March 21
Circus night: The Robeson County Partnership for Children will present A Night at the Circus from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 606 N. Walnut St. in Lumberton.
Ongoing
Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park. chief executive officer of the Dallas Maverick
Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.