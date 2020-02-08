‘Susta’ celebrates 99

February 7, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Nettee Chapel Jones, affectionately called “Susta” by family members, recently celebrated her 99th birthday. Jones was born Jan. 2, 1921, and is from the Buie Philadelphus community of Robeson County. Although she had no children of her own, she was “caregiver” for a host of nieces and nephews.

Nettee Chapel Jones, affectionately called "Susta" by family members, recently celebrated her 99th birthday. Jones was born Jan. 2, 1921, and is from the Buie Philadelphus community of Robeson County. Although she had no children of her own, she was "caregiver" for a host of nieces and nephews.