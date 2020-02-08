We hope everyone is having an awesome 2020 so far. Our staff has been eagerly working on new displays for our patrons to enjoy in the month of February. Stop in and check out books from our Black History Month display or fall in love with a book from our romance display. There is a lot to learn and love at the library.

The 2019-2020 Winter Reading Program has come to an end. We are collecting reading logs from all of our locations and we will be drawing the winners of the grand prizes on Monday. We thank our patron’s for their participation in this program. Thank you to our sponsors, Railroad Friction Products, Domino’s Pizza of Lumberton and Lumberton Bowling Center.

The library is preparing for the 2020 U.S. Census this spring. In February, we will host two community census information sessions. The first one will be held on Feb. 25 at the Lumberton library. The second one will be held on Feb. 27 at the Pembroke Public Library. Both sessions will start at 6 p.m. and information will be presented by a representative from the U.S. Census Bureau.

We will also be hosting census help days at all of our locations. Laptops will be provided and staff will be available to help navigate the technical aspects of the online form. More information about the help days will be provided at a later date. Each of our locations will have a designated computer station specifically for filling out the census form. Patrons are welcome to get a free one-time guest pass to complete the form; however, we encourage our residents to register for a library card if they do not already have one. For more information about the U.S. Census, visit 2020census.gov.

The library is currently planning our Spring Book Sale during National Library Week. National Library Week is April 19 to April 25 and the book sale will be held April 22 to April 24 this year. We will also be honoring our patrons with a Patron Appreciation Day on April 24. More information will be provided as the date approaches.

The Youth Services Department offers storytime throughout the week. Check our website for storytime locations and times. Children ages 4 to 12 are encouraged to join us on Wednesdays for LEGO Club at 4 p.m. We also have STEM Time every first Friday of the month at 4 p.m. for children ages 5 to 12.

Have you been researching your family history and have hit a roadblock? Check out our upcoming Beginner’s Genealogy Class on Feb. 13. The class will focus on the research you have completed so far and where you can search next. The class begins at 10 a.m. and registration is required. Please call 910-738-4859, Ext. 312, to reserve your spot.

As always, we hope to see you at the library for a new read, movie or an upcoming program soon.

Lauren Piszczor Contributing columnist