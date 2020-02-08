Registration open for two Rumba on the Lumber events

The Jamaican Jerks drew a large crowd with their spicy chili during the Bud Light North of the Border Chili Cook-off held at the 2019 Rumba on the Lumber in downtown Lumberton. This year's festival, called the Modelo North of the Border Chili Festival, is scheduled for March 7. The Jamaican Jerks drew a large crowd with their spicy chili during the Bud Light North of the Border Chili Cook-off held at the 2019 Rumba on the Lumber in downtown Lumberton. This year's festival, called the Modelo North of the Border Chili Festival, is scheduled for March 7.

LUMBERTON — Registration is now open for the Southeastern Health 5K and 10K runs and the 2020 Modelo North of the Border Chili Festival, both to be held during Rumba on the Lumber next month.

The annual celebration of the Lumber River is set for March 7.

Walkers and runners are encouraged to registration online at Active.com instead of in person for the 5K and 10K races. Search for Rumba on the Lumber once on the website. Registration for either race is $30.

Online registration closes March 6, but participants can still register the morning of on site. Packet pick-up for the 5K and 10K runs will be 7 to 8 a.m. in the tent at the Third and Chestnut streets in downtown Lumberton. The Southeastern Health 5K and 10K races begin at 9 a.m.

On-site registration for the Family Fun Mile is free and runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The run/walk begins at 11 a.m.

The courses begin behind the Robeson County Courthouse on Chestnut Street and snake through Lumberton neighborhoods before returning downtown.

All 5K and 10K participants receive free entrance to the 2020 Modelo North of the Border Chili Festival following race from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What is dubbed as “the best chili cook-off in the Carolinas” pits a variety of local teams against each other to show off their culinary creations. Businesses; civic, church and public servant groups; nonprofits; scout troops; or just a group of friends who like to cook are encouraged to participate in the competition.

Teams will compete in a variety of prize categories, including Best Tasting, Strangest Ingredient, Spiciest and others.

Entertainment will be provided by The Pink Slips and beverages offered by Adam’s Beverage.

The competition is staged in downtown Lumberton in the parking lot at West Third and Water streets. Teams arrive after 6 a.m., cooking starts at 7:30 a.m., and judging begins at 10:30 a.m. Space is limited to 50 teams. Each team is asked to prepare at least 10 gallons of chili. The gates will open to the public at 11 a.m. so folks can judge for themselves.

The team entry fee is $25 and includes a T-shirt, table, serving item and team banner. The public entrance fee is $5 and includes tasting all the chili offered and three adult beverages for people 21 years old on or before March 7.

Visit www.rumbaonthelumba.com for the chili application and mail to Robeson Road Runners, P.O. Box 31, Lumberton, N.C., 28359.

All proceeds go to the Lumberton Football Association Youth Recreational League.

