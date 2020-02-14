Cape Fear Farm Credit gifts Franny’s Friends $3,150

February 14, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Elizabeth Hester, of Cape Fear Farm Credit, recently presented a check in the amount of $3,150 to Frances Stayton, of Franny’s Friends Rescue. The donation was made possible by employees who give charitable contributions from their monthly salaries. The donation will be utilized toward a large vet bill at Southeastern Vet where Franny’s rescue animals receive their care. Shown from left to right are Izzy Avila, Sandra Smith, Stayton, Hester and Neill Lee.

Elizabeth Hester, of Cape Fear Farm Credit, recently presented a check in the amount of $3,150 to Frances Stayton, of Franny's Friends Rescue. The donation was made possible by employees who give charitable contributions from their monthly salaries. The donation will be utilized toward a large vet bill at Southeastern Vet where Franny's rescue animals receive their care. Shown from left to right are Izzy Avila, Sandra Smith, Stayton, Hester and Neill Lee.