‘The ‘Wiz Jr.’ will bring musical heat to RCC

February 14, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Purple Door Production’s year of fire, ice and fantasy continues with the heat of the disco musical sensation “The Wiz Jr.”

Show dates are from Feb. 26 through March 1 in the Robeson Community College A.D. Lewis Auditorium.

Regular performances are Feb. 26, Feb. 27, Feb. 28 and Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.; and Feb. 29 and March 1 at 2 p.m. The Feb. 28 show will include a grand-opening night dinner party starting at 5:30 p.m., with dinner and disco dancing included.

“The Wiz” is Frank Baum’s beloved “The Wizard of Oz” set in the 21st century. An instant classic when Michael Jackson and Diana Ross brought it to the big screen, “The Wiz” reached a new generation with Queen Latifah, Ne-Yo and Common on cable TV. Now “The Wiz Jr.” creates a more diverse, family adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

The musical follows Dorothy as she desperately tries to find her way back home with the help of those she finds along the way. Set in the modern, trending world of smart phones, high fashion, streaming media and virtual reality, Dorothy struggles for a meeting with the wizard.

The score is driven by funk, pop and gospel, and is geared to have audience dancing in their seats. The musical will be a celebration of Black History Month with the Broadway smash that propelled African-American funk and pop into mainstream music culture.

Tickets are on sale now at a discount price of $12 for adults and $8 for seniors, students and RCC staff. Tickets can be purchased at the RCC Foundation Office or by calling Purple Door Production at 910-224-4000. Online tickets are available at www.purpledoorarts.com/tickets. Follow Purple Door Production on Facebook and Instagram for information and a special behind-the-scenes view of “The Wiz Jr.”

‘The Wiz Jr.” is a joint production of Purple Door Productions and the Robeson Community College Foundation, supporting the scholarship work of the Foundation.

This musical is sponsored by Lumbee Guaranty Bank and through grants from Robeson County Arts Council and the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural and Natural Resources.

Staff report