‘The ‘Wiz Jr.’ will bring musical heat to RCC

Here we are in the future. It seems we’ve been waiting a long time to get here, but what has changed?

It’s been two decades since Y2K. It was believed by some that when the calendar flipped to the new millennium, computers would crash and civilization as we knew it would come to an end. That prospect caused great anxiety for many.

On Jan. 1, 2000, we woke up to find that everything was just fine.

There always seems to be a kind of tension that comes with these monumental changes in time. Times today are uncertain, and there is always a fear of financial recession or disaster, political unrest, war and technological change. In fact, not much has changed. At the end of every decade there has been speculation about the future based on our position in the present. And many times, our speculations have been wrong.

The anticipation of Year 2020 has been fraught for decades with predictions about where humanity would be. Technological advancements usually stand at the top of the heap, and while we have made great strides, we haven’t lived up to the hype. It has been the concern of every post-war generation that robots might come and take our jobs. Computerized kiosks can now be found in some fast-food restaurants, for example, but we haven’t entirely given up our human control over decision-making. The robotic future is coming, but it didn’t hit us quite as fast as we expected.

We don’t have flying cars like “The Jetsons,” but automated controls are now is many automobiles and technology is improving our ability to make self-driven cars. Some thought we’d be using facial recognition technology to scan our way through supermarket checkouts and use derma-embedded chips as currency. Again, we’re not there yet, but our smartphones use this technology, and we may likely see it in the future.

In 1968 Stanley Kubrick’s iconic movie “2001: A Space Odyssey” touted the possibility that humans could vacation in space. One year later, humans walked on the moon for the first time, and some have predicted that by 2020 space tourism would be a thing. We are certainly getting closer and the technology is getting better, but for many the cost will continue to make it an impossibility for decades to come. We also have yet to put a man on Mars, another prediction that seemed plausible decades ago.

There are more predictions that were way off. In 1994, The Rand Corporation, a technology think tank, predicted we’d have animals bred and trained to do housework. Arthur C. Clarke, who coincidentally co-wrote “2001: A Space Odyssey” predicted that by 2020 our homes would fly. Popular Mechanics in 1951 said we’d all have at least one helicopter in our garage. And in 1900, John Watkins, a curator of mechanical technology at The Smithsonian told Ladies Home Journal that language would become more condensed, and we would no longer use the letters “C, X, or Q” and that we would communicate using “condensed ideas.” We’re still not there yet, but OK, text language is condensing the way we speak to each other.

We will never know truly what the future holds until we get there, and we would all be wise to take predictions of 2030 with a grain of salt, even where our most educated guesses are concerned. Still, there are things we can expect in 2020. The 2020 Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo. A new presidential election year is upon us. A slew of new movies, books, musicals and games are coming this year. A new Mars Rover is expected to go to the red planet this summer, and a whole new decade is upon us. But even that is folly for those of us caught up in the idea of defining this new decade.

According to NPR, in a recent survey of Americans, 64% said the new decade began Jan. 1, 2020, and will end on Dec. 31, 2029. However, about 20% said the new decade won’t begin until January 2021. It’s called Year Zero, which some say never happened because 2000 years ago, time ended with B.C. 1 and started with 1 A.D. The confusion, some experts say, is a cultural one because we tend to chunk time into decades — the 70s, the 80s, the 90s, etc.

All in all, whether you believe the new decade has begun or you think it starts next year, or if you are still struggling to determine if the predictions of decades past have held true or have been a flash in the pan, 2020 is here. It is still up to each and every one of us to harness the energy and optimism that comes with a new decade, and march into it positively and with hope that it will bring good for all of humanity.

James Bass Contributing columnist