PEMBROKE — The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine will make its way Tuesday to the Givens Performing Arts Center, with the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The orchestra’s performance will replace the previously scheduled concert by the Siberian State Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets range from $21 to $31 for adults and $8 for children.

The performance will last 78 minutes and includes a 15-minute intermission. The program will include: Symphony No. 8 in B minor, D. 759 by Franz Schubert; Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op. 33; and Symphony No. 7 in D Minor, Op. 70 by Antonin Dvorak.

Formed by the Council of Ministers of Ukraine in November 1918, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine is considered to be one of the finest symphony orchestras in Eastern Europe. In 1999, Volodymyr Sirenko became the artistic director and chief conductor. Sirenko is a People’s Artist of Ukraine and laureate of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize, Ukraine’s most prestigious award. He is professor of opera and symphonic conducting at the National Music Academy of Ukraine.

Internationally renowned cellist, Natalia Khoma will be the soloist. In addition to her performing activities, Khoma is an associate professor of Cello at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, and director of the Charleston Music Fest.

Other shows completing the GPAC 2019-20 Professional Artist Series include “The Color Purple” on March 2 and “An American In Paris” on April 28.

Some shows on the season, including the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, also carry an option for the Act I Diner’s pre-show dinners. Call or check the website for dates. For more information about tickets and the full season lineup, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.

The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine will make its way Tuesday to the Givens Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m., replacing the previously scheduled Siberian State Symphony Orchestra. Formed by the Council of Ministers of Ukraine in November 1918, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine is considered to be one of the finest symphony orchestras in Eastern Europe. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_National-Symphony-Orchestra-of-Ukraine.jpg The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine will make its way Tuesday to the Givens Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m., replacing the previously scheduled Siberian State Symphony Orchestra. Formed by the Council of Ministers of Ukraine in November 1918, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine is considered to be one of the finest symphony orchestras in Eastern Europe.