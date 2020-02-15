Littlefield grads plan June 13 reunion

February 15, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Members of the Littlefield classes of 1979, 1980 and 1981 are asked to participate in the joint reunion on June 13.

The reunion will take place in the Littlefield Middle School gym at 6 p.m.

Members from any of the graduating classes are to send $25 to their designated class representative from May 1 until May 20.

The class representatives are: Class of 1979, Ricky Phillips, 53 TP Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; Class of 1980, Brian Duckworth, 980 Long Branch Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; and Class of 1981, Terry Kinlaw, 4689 Singletary Church Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

For more information, contact Cindy Schwarze Risen at 910-739-4401 or via email at [email protected]; or find the reunion page Facebook under Littlefield Class of 1979, 1980 1981.

Staff report