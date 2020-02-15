African Children’s Choir to perform Feb. 21 at First Baptist Church in Lumberton

LUMBERTON — The African Children’s Choir has toured the United States for nearly 36 years, helping pay for the education of more than 50,000 children across Africa.

Their next stop will be First Baptist Church, located at 504 Second St. in Lumberton, on Friday at 7 p.m. for a performance sponsored by the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter in celebration of its 100th anniversary.

“We just wanted to give back — bring something to our community to make our people feel good,” said Sharon Scott, chapter president. “We wanted to bring back the joy of children’s voices — singing, dancing and story-telling.”

The African Children’s Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa’s most vulnerable children so they can build a better future for that continent.

Concerts are free and open to all, but a free-will offering will be taken at the performance to support African Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care and relief, and development programs. The sorority is requesting attendees also bring school supplies.

In 1984, in the midst of Uganda’s bloody civil war, human rights activist Ray Barnett was called on to help the many thousands of orphaned and starving children, abandoned and helpless, to feed and protect themselves.

Realizing the enormity of the task, Barnett and his team came up with a unique approach. They decided the only way to make a meaningful difference was to enhance the lives of these children, one child at a time.

“He really felt that if the West could see the beauty, the dignity, the potential of the African child, they’d want to help,” said Tina Sipp, choir manager.

Selected for the first choir were orphaned and vulnerable children in the Kampala and Luwero areas of Uganda. After the choir was trained to perform and readied for living in new and different cultures, the children traveled from Uganda to tour among the North American church communities.

Since then, the choir has performed before presidents, heads of state and most recently the queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, for her diamond jubilee. The choir also has performed alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Michael W. Smith and other inspirational performers.

“They’re 10 years old, and they’re just adorable,” Sipp said. “People are completely magnetized by the beauty of the children.

“These little innocent, nonagenda, unpresuming little ones pack a punch at the full level and they kinda pin you to your seat.”

The organization has now worked in seven countries, but the 19-member choir performing in Lumberton will represent the country of Uganda. The children are selected through an audition process, but it based more on need than talent, Sipp said.

In Africa “education is something that most parents want to give their child but can’t,” Sipp said.

Cost is the problem.

“These families that we’re dealing with … can’t afford uniforms, and paper and pencils,” Sipp said. “Even a government school is out of the question for them.”

When about 20 children are chosen they rehearse for six months in preparation for a nine-month tour.

“The students get schooling while at the training center and are also schooled while on the road,” Sipp said.

The program features well-loved children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. The 70-minute set will include a variety performance that pays homage to African culture.

“There’s African songs, there’s African drummers, there’s African costumes,” Sipp said.

Audience members will hear familiar hymns sang with an African rhythm. “‘Amazing Grace’ like you’ve never heard before,” Sipp said.

Members of the audience will experience a spiritual connection to the children during the show, she said.

“There’s something beyond music that happens,” Sipp said. “Somehow the spirit of the children is communicated in a very nonverbal way. People know that they’re orphans and that they don’t come from much means financially but then there’s this switch that happens.

“They think ‘I thought I was coming to give them money but they’ve really given me soul and spirit.’”

Energy is also something to expect from the stage.

“It’s an experience, it’s not just a concert,” she said. “They’re super fun to watch on the stage.”

Scott said she is hoping Robeson County residents will be inspired by the children’s joy, despite their hardships.

“To hear something, to see something, to feel something come from these children who have been through so much themselves, I think will be inspiring,” Scott said.

The money that is raised is used to support 35 education programs in Africa.

“Each child goes through one tour and when they go back, their education is funded through university level,” Sipp said. “If you educate one you’re going to affect the lives of many more because there is a ripple effect.

“It takes a village to raise a child and we want more people to be a part of the village.”

Tomeka Sinclair