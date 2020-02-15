Cultural artifacts need to be revered, protected at all times

Bass Bass

What does the destruction of cultural artifacts mean to the storybook of history and the expression of a people’s heritage? Natural disasters happen, just like the one last year that nearly destroyed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, but what about destruction that could be avoided?

Earlier this year in the wake of the strategic military assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and the ensuing threat of retaliation from Iran, President Donald Trump vowed to put Iran’s cultural sites in his crosshairs. It was noted by critics and officials with the Trump administration that doing so would be a violation of the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

The international treaty says that destruction of said cultural sites “may be waived only in cases where military necessity imperatively requires such a waiver” but warring factions should “refrain from any act directed by way of reprisals against cultural property.” The president’s response: “If that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”

To be clear, no action was taken, but upon the initial report, some critics came forward to denounce the president’s actions, while some took to social media to defend it, sometimes citing the fact that Iran’s Soleimani was personally responsible for killing thousands of American troops, whose lives were more valuable than any cultural artifacts.

Those emotions are not to be discredited; however, it’s better knowing that the suggestion was squashed. It’s fair to say that killing is a sin in virtually every religion, but there is also wickedness is the destruction of culture. Even the U.S. Defense Department Law of War manual admonishes it.

The destruction of culture — and its sites and artifacts — is tantamount to ethnic cleansing because it erodes the very identities and histories of its targets. And if we are to believe that every country and people is a contributor to a culture of the world, then such destruction only hurts humanity, not just the people of a certain country. Some would argue that such attempts serve to rewrite history by blowing it away.

In 2001, the Taliban destroyed the Buddhas of Bamyan in Afghanistan, calling the monuments “idols” and “gods of the infidels.” In 2015 both ISIS and al Qaeda destroyed thousand-year-old ruins in Syria and Yemen. The response to these unprecedented acts of destruction was international outcry. And even though these acts too were called war crimes, ultimately, nothing could be done, and the Islamic State pledged more destruction.

Consider if you will what such an attack on, for example, on The Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., would have. What if the many artifacts — literal links to important times in American history — were destroyed? If you are old enough to remember (and most of you are) the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, then you can easily recall the shock. For Americans, those buildings, less than 35 years old, were more than just buildings. They were cultural monuments.

Wars are barbaric but often necessary for the survival of people, and while killing is morally wrong, self-defense is human nature. The destruction of cultural monuments and artifacts is simply barbaric and unbecoming of civilized human beings. This is not to say that revenge for the deaths of thousands of American troops is not warranted, but the decimation of cultural landmarks affects generations to come, not just the people in the present.

It should be noted that during its time of annihilating cultural sites in the Middle East, ISIS used temples and monuments as hiding places, knowing the international community would not risk damage to them. That was cowardice and should be recognized as such. And while the Hague Convention rule does open a tiny window for destroying any structure should it be absolutely necessary, it still strongly discourages it.

The killing of innocent people by terrorists, and wanton acts of violence against defenseless people is also a violation of codes of war. But returning hostility with reciprocal acts of revenge that ultimately affects more innocent people and their very culture is paving the low road with fresh depravity. It shows that we are no more civilized than our enemies.

If anything, this conversation should be an opportunity for us to better reflect on the preservation of cultural artifacts at home. Interestingly, while the suggestion of targeting cultural monuments was met with protest, fully perpetrated acts in this country have flown under the radar. Sometimes they’re just not called “attacks.”

As recent as a few weeks ago, blasting began in Arizona’s Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument to make way for miles of border wall. According to reports in the Washington Post, the construction destroyed 200-year-old protected plant species and violated sacred American Indian burial grounds.

In 2014, an ancient Miwok American Indian burial ground, said to be more than 4,000 years old and pre-dating King Tut, was destroyed in Marin County, California, to make way for a multi-million-dollar housing development. The site contained tools, musical instruments and bones, and none of it was saved. It was all reburied in an undisclosed location. The work was kept secret thanks to non-disclosure agreements.

My children will only know the Twin Towers from photographs and stories. Buildings — as they were — can be replaced, but the historical context of those structures has been changed forever. Landmarks that carry deeper religious and cultural value, are not as easily mourned. In many cases, their link to humanity is completely erased, and with it a big part of those people connected to them. When it comes to destroying history, let us understand the full ramifications before embarking on a journey to where we can never return.

James Bass Contributing columnist

James Bass is the executive director of the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]

