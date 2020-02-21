‘The Color Purple’ to grace GPAC stage on March 2

February 21, 2020
By: Staff report
“The Color Purple” is the next Broadway hit to take the stage at the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The musical has won several awards win two 2016 Tony awards and two Drama Desk awards.

PEMBROKE — The Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of “The Color Purple” will be performed at the Givens Performing Arts Center on March 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $21 to $46.

Based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the motion picture, “The Color Purple” is adapted for the stage by Tony- and Pulitzer-winner Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

The revival of “The Color Purple” opened to great acclaim in the summer of 2013 at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory, followed by a Broadway bow on Nov. 10, 2015, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. “The Color Purple” went on to win two 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical; two Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Revival of a Musical; the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and a Daytime Emmy.

Attendees to “The Color Purple” also can buy the Act I Diner’s pre-show dinner. A limited number of dinners are available and can be purchased online or at the box office. For more information, including dinner menu and ticket prices, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.

The GPAC 2019-20 Professional Artist Series will conclude with “An American in Paris” on April 28.

