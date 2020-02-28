Hilly Branch woman celebrates 93 years of life

The sky in late February is the perfect time to head outside and do some stargazing.

Let’s begin in the evening western sky, about an hour after apparent sunset, as Venus and much dimmer Mercury are down near the horizon. Mercury is very difficult to see, but Venus isn’t — the only thing in the night sky brighter than Venus is the moon.

Shifting toward the southeast, an incredible spectacle awaits. High in the southeastern sky we find Orion — four bright stars making a rectangular shape, with three bright stars in a row in the middle. Those stars are Orion’s belt, a useful “pointer” to other sights in the sky. Connect the stars in Orion’s belt, and draw an imaginary line toward the zenith — the top of the sky — and you’ll see the Pleiades, otherwise known as the seven sisters. The Pleiades are actually a cluster of stars, and if you have a pair of binoculars or a telescope, they are worth a look. Extend Orion’s belt line the other way, toward the horizon, to find the brightest star in the night sky, Sirius. Sirius is the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major, the big dog in Latin.

Shifting to the northeast, the Big Dipper should be coming over the horizon now. The top two stars of the Big Dipper point to the North Star-Polaris. If you find Polaris, take note of where you are standing. Any landmark under the North Star will always show you where North is. From there, just extend your arms to look like a scarecrow. Your left arm points west, and your right, east. South, of course, is behind you. Pick out landmarks that your arms are pointing to for west and east.

Of course this can be done in the morning sky as well. Going out about an hour before apparent sunrise, the Big Dipper is the most prominent group of stars in the northern sky, so finding the North Star then is much easier. There is an added advantage; the occasional meteor, or “shooting star.” Shooting stars are poorly named, since they’re much much smaller than stars, and made of dust or ice that have wandered into Earth’s orbital path, and ionize upon entry into our upper atmosphere. Looking southeast in the morning sky there are three planets which make a line: Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn, in order from the top down. Mars is decidedly orange-red, and Jupiter is the brightest object in the morning sky now. Saturn is about the same brightness as Mars, but close to the horizon and difficult to see.

Do you want some more help finding what’s out there in the night sky?

Several opportunities exist, the largest of them is in downtown Lumberton, so only the brightest stars will be seen outdoors. The outdoor stargazing event occurs April 24, after dark. The Robeson County Public Library, Robeson County Partnership for Children, Robeson Community College, Exploration Station, Early College High School and the Robeson Planetarium is partnering up to do this event. This event features stories, hands-on activities, observing through a telescope, a planetarium show and is a part of the North Carolina Science Festival and Statewide Star Party.

The planetarium programs always show a dark night sky, largely free from light pollution. The planetarium’s upcoming Saturday Public Program schedule is 1 p.m. on March 7, April 4, and May 2. Admission is free.

This time of year is full of nighttime wonders you can explore, and after the cold front has pushed through, we will be mosquito-free again. A final safety note: Go out during the day to the spot you’re planning on stargazing from. Go out together. It’s much more fun anyway! Lastly, don’t forget to dress for the weather — layers always work best.

Ken Brandt Contributing columnist