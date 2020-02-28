Hilly Branch woman celebrates 93 years of life

February 28, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
By: Tomeka Sinclair - Features editor
Mary Lee Freeman Chatman recently celebrated 93 years of life among her Hilly Branch Baptist Church family. She is the church’s oldest active member. She is shown standing next to a collection of photos of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

LUMBERTON — Mary Lee Freeman Chatman recently celebrated her 93rd birthday while surrounded by her church family at Hilly Branch Baptist Church.

Chatman was born Feb. 19, 1927, in the Hilly Branch community to Fletcher and Leanna Freeman. She was the oldest of six children. She graduated in the late 1940s from Hilly Branch High School and went on to marry the late Wilbert Chapman at the age of 19.

Throughout her life, Chatman was a homemaker and known as the neighborhood “babysitter” and as a great cook but a phenomenal baker. She shares her treats with the people in her community.

“They would just drop the children off at my house,” Chatman said. “They (children) wouldn’t want to go home.”

Chatman is a dedicated member of Hilly Branch Baptist Church and currently is the church’s oldest active member.

She has two children, 10 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.

To Chatman, the secret to longevity is to “eat right, stay healthy and go to all of the doctors appointments.” She also said “following the will of the Lord” has kept her healthy.

Mary Lee Freeman Chatman recently celebrated 93 years of life among her Hilly Branch Baptist Church family. She is the church’s oldest active member. She is shown standing next to a collection of photos of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSCN8111.jpgMary Lee Freeman Chatman recently celebrated 93 years of life among her Hilly Branch Baptist Church family. She is the church’s oldest active member. She is shown standing next to a collection of photos of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Tomeka Sinclair

Features editor

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at via email at tsinclair.com or by phone at 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at via email at tsinclair.com or by phone at 910-416-5865.