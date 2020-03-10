‘Triple Nickles’ give to GPAC

March 10, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Givens Performing Arts Center Executive Director James Bass, center, accepts a $2,000 check from members of the Fayetteville-Fort Bragg Chapter of the 555th Parachute Infantry Association, the “Triple Nickles.” The group made a surprise gift to the Givens Performing Arts Center before the Broadway tour production of “Bandstand” on Jan. 29. Triple Nickles came out in support of military veterans at the performance. The donation will support arts programming at GPAC.

Givens Performing Arts Center Executive Director James Bass, center, accepts a $2,000 check from members of the Fayetteville-Fort Bragg Chapter of the 555th Parachute Infantry Association, the "Triple Nickles." The group made a surprise gift to the Givens Performing Arts Center before the Broadway tour production of "Bandstand" on Jan. 29. Triple Nickles came out in support of military veterans at the performance. The donation will support arts programming at GPAC.